Ogun communities raise alarm over influx of herders from Oyo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media

Ogun communities raise alarm over influx of herders from Oyo

Locals across several communities in Ogun have raised alarm over the influx of herdsmen in the state from Oyo, its neighbouring state – The Punch reports

Residents of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun where a farmer was recently slaughtered by some Fulani herdsmen raised an alarm that the fleeing Fulani herdsmen from Oyo State have invaded their area and farms, allegedly killing their people and destroying property.

Northern Governors: “Open grazing no longer sustainable”

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has faulted the age-long open grazing of cattle and has said that it is “no longer sustainable” in the country – The Cable reports

The governors, in a communiqué released on Tuesday, 9th February, discussed the issues affecting the region in an emergency meeting.

Chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, also pointed out that the governors expressed concern over the tension generated by the eviction order that was issued to herders in some parts of the nation.

EFCC files fraud charges against Nigerian senator

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to arraign a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, for alleged financial impropriety, come February 22nd at the Federal High Court, Abuja – Premium Times reports

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a report, stated that Ms Oduah was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, 9th February, but the judge, Inyang Ekwo, had to adjourn the case because the ex-minister was absent and had not been served with the relevant court documents.

COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 16m free doses of COVID-19 vaccines from The UK

The UK Governments has said the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) has placed Nigeria as one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility – Daily Trust reports

The British High Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, 9th February, also said that the free doses would be received in the first half of the year.

COVID-19 Update