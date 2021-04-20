Ogranya makes observations on the hook up scene with new single ‘Rendezvous’

Fresh off from releasing his bouncy, club-inspired EP Treasure, Ogranya’s latest single Rendezvous is still as sonically uncompromising as one would expect from the eclectic singer-songwriter. Warm and ambient, with his intimate breathy vocals, Ogranya makes astute observations on sexual encounters.

“On a scale from one to ten, we’ve moved through different levels,” he sings and then he explains, ”I was chronicling the theatrics of your everyday hook up in as dramatic a manner as possible. The initiation, the intricacies of seduction, the obstacles and finally concession.”

”Better watch yourself / I don’t trust myself,” Ogranya continues as a disclaimer, warning the other party to be careful of what they are trying to get themselves into.

Meeting someone new is embedded with unforeseen dangers and risks, and Rendezvous is authentic enough to see these nuances.