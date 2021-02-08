#OccupyLekkiTollGate is proof that the government can’t be trusted to deliver justice

#LekkiTollGate

In response to the decision to reopen the Lekki Toll Gate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state of Lagos to investigate the Lekki shooting, Nigerians are not only shocked by the announcement but also pushing against it with the #OccupyLekkiTollGate hashtag that sprung in the early hours of today.

On October, 2020, the Nigerian army arrived at the Lekki Toll Gate and unleashed live rounds on peaceful protesters in a bid to disperse them, following the curfew imposed by the state government. The shooting was the flashpoint of the #ENDSARS demonstrations against police brutality, which led to many dead and injured, as confirmed by Reddington Hospital that treated many of the gunshot victims.

To Nigerians, the government has avoided accountability and undermined every step to bring justice to the memories of the slain. The Lekki Toll Gate is run by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) in an agreement with the Lagos government, generating billions yearly. Nigerians feel reopening the Toll Gate without satisfactory conclusion on forensics and the government taking responsibility is a grave injustice to those who died.

But #OccupyLekkiTollGate is more than just a social media hashtag as there are plans to take to the streets and physically occupy the Lekki Toll on February 13. This move surely will reawaken the #ENDSARS movement, which has showed brief glimpses online since the October protests in response to pockets of policy brutality.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2021

Nigerians are resisting the CBN’s crypto ban with #WeWantOurCryptoBack hashtag

Nigerians on social media are expressing their displeasure in what they perceive is an attack on their financial autonomy by ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2021

How women from IDP camps are getting back their livelihoods

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are persons who have been displaced by natural disaster or conflicts from their homes, and with ...

Bernard Dayo February 3, 2021

The Nigerian police has launched a crime-reporting app, but tech illiteracy is the problem

The Nigerian police has just launched a crime-reporting mobile application called NPF Rescue Me, which will also provide intervention for ...

Ado Aminu February 1, 2021

The #SilhoutteChallenge gives us an opportunity to interrogate our gender bias

So much has been written about the inherent bias with which we judge the actions of people based solely on ...

Ado Aminu January 29, 2021

When online oversharing crosses the line, here’s what we owe each other

How does one begin to process the monumental loss of a parent? If you have ever spoken to anyone who ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2021

Can women have fun with the Silhouette Challenge and not be policed?

There are three constant things in life: rain, tax, and internet challenges. Just fresh from the Buss It Challenge and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail