Obasanjo: Ransom payment won’t end kidnapping, DisCos to begin installation of free 4m prepaid metres soon | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Obasanjo: Ransom payment won’t end kidnapping

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has on Wednesday, 5th May, declared that governments of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had paid ransom to kidnappers but they denied it – The Punch reports

The former president also disclosed that he did not believe in payment of ransom to kidnappers and banditry, as he maintained that it encouraged criminals indulging in the act.

“Some people are still reaching out, and hoping that lives can still be saved. But a situation whereby anybody thinks paying a ransom is the way out, that person is folly. This is because when you pay a ransom, you encourage. But if you are not going to pay the ransom, you must have the means to deal heavily with it. You must have the stick to deal with it. The government has always paid a ransom. Not only this government, even during (Goodluck) Jonathan (administration). They paid a ransom, but they denied it,” he said

DisCos to begin installation of free 4m prepaid metres soon

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has stated that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) will soon commence the installation of four million free prepaid metres across the nation – The Cable reports

Speaking to journalists, on Wednesday, 5th May, the minister said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had disbursed N123 billion to the DisCos to boost the distribution of more metres.

“It’s ongoing; we are almost rounding off. We’re have almost finished with phase zero. We are now going into phase one of the distribution of the metres, that is the remaining four million the Central Bank promised augment with,” Mamman said.

Buhari ‘appeals for release’ of Greenfield University students

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State and has appealed that the students of Greenfield University be also released – Premium Times reports

The students from the College of Forestry Mechanization were released Thursday last week, over one month after they were abducted. There were released following negotiations with the kidnappers by government officials and families of the victims. The details of the negotiations were not made public.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari also “appeals for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity.”

Qatar 2022 WC: Akpoborie rallies support for Rohr

Former Nigerian striker Jonathan Akpoborie is positive that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will qualify Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is calling for more supporters – The Nation reports

The Super Eagles, who have gotten their tickets for the Africa Cup of Nations unbeaten, have been pitted alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the second round of the 2022 CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria’s first game, coming up in June, will be against the Lone Stars of Liberia, who also reached this stage after elbowing neighbours Sierra Leone in the first round.

Tokyo 2020: U.S. trip under threat due to lack of fund

Team Nigeria’s trip to the United States of America for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Relays qualifying events is under threat due to lack of fund – The Guardian reports

After missing out on the World Athletics Relays qualifiers in Poland last weekend due to visa issues, about 24 athletes and an unspecified number of officials are expected to jet out to the U.S. today ahead of the Relays scheduled for May 9.