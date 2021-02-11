Obalende Mortal Kombat | #YNaijaCover

It may be difficult to convince residents living in parts of Lagos these days that they aren’t engaging in some extreme sport.

From cult clashes to robbery incidences and now street fights, residents in many parts of the country’s commercial capital now live in apprehension; not sure of what danger they would need to run from.



This same picture would again play out early Thursday, as commuters and residents of Obalende area of Lagos Island scampered for safety. How do you explain sounds of gunshots in your area or on your way to work because members of rival transport unions in the state; Road Transport Employers’ Association Of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were engaged in a violent clash?



The development caught the attention of many on social media as thousands of users tweeted on the issue; calling on their friends and family to avoid the area and stay out of trouble. The brazen manner in which the ‘battle arena’ was set up, right around the Police Area ‘A’ Command Headquarters (Lion Building) and an Army barracks in the area, raised a number of questions and theories.

Following threats to the staging of a peaceful protest by #OccupyLekkiTollGate campaigners who have vowed to kick against the re-opening of the popular toll plaza amidst investigations by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry, many are suggesting that Thursday’s clash was a sinister action by some ‘powerful forces’ to create room for the protest on Saturday not to hold; on the ground of security concerns.



For many others, it was another sad reminder that thugs in the state with benefactors in government wield huge power in a 21st century economy as this; despite being the economic nerve centre and even tech capital of the country. The embarrassment that this feeling brings, accompanied with memories of how hoodlums hijacked the October 2020 #EndSARS protests will definitely leave a sour taste in the minds of many.

Law enforcement operatives may have brought the situation under control, but irrespective of the true motive behind Thursday’s clashes, a Mortal Kombat between miscreants over the take over of toll collection at a public park in broad daylight; should worry any enlightened Nigerian.



Most importantly, government must be seen not to have anything to do with thuggery – both in deed and body language. Beyond infrastructural development and a booming economy, what we allow as factional fights today may eventually be Lagos’ albatross in the nearest future.



If that happens, residents and all successive administrations may also have to perish the thought of ever joining the league of mega cities around the world.

Eko tin baje o