Nova teams up with Fasina on feel-good single ‘Can’t Complain’

Toronto-based Nigerian singer Nova has just released Can’t Complain, his second single of the year and collaboration with Nigerian-British artiste Fasina. Anchored by the emotive RnB Nova has been cultivating since his debut 2019 project S.T.A.Y, with little off-kilter rhythms that puts him in firmament of alternative, Can’t Complain is a laidback song with a catchy, repetitive chorus
”Gbedu way go bust your brain,” Nova sings in pidgin, soon complemented by Fasina’s sing-rap verse. Fasina, just fresh off releasing his Love and Grief EP early in February, is no stranger to features. Listen to Can’t Complain below.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
