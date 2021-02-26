Nova teams up with Fasina on feel-good single ‘Can’t Complain’

Toronto-based Nigerian singer Nova has just released Can’t Complain, his second single of the year and collaboration with Nigerian-British artiste Fasina. Anchored by the emotive RnB Nova has been cultivating since his debut 2019 project S.T.A.Y, with little off-kilter rhythms that puts him in firmament of alternative, Can’t Complain is a laidback song with a catchy, repetitive chorus

”Gbedu way go bust your brain,” Nova sings in pidgin, soon complemented by Fasina’s sing-rap verse. Fasina, just fresh off releasing his Love and Grief EP early in February, is no stranger to features. Listen to Can’t Complain below.