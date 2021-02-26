Nova teams up with Fasina on feel-good single ‘Can’t Complain’

Nova

Toronto-based Nigerian singer Nova has just released Can’t Complain, his second single of the year and collaboration with Nigerian-British artiste Fasina. Anchored by the emotive RnB Nova has been cultivating since his debut 2019 project S.T.A.Y, with little off-kilter rhythms that puts him in firmament of alternative, Can’t Complain is a laidback song with a catchy, repetitive chorus

Gbedu way go bust your brain,” Nova sings in pidgin, soon complemented by Fasina’s sing-rap verse. Fasina, just fresh off releasing his Love and Grief EP early in February, is no stranger to features. Listen to Can’t Complain below.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2021

Watch PsychoYP and Azanti in the neon-lit video for ‘Ji Masun’

Off their joint eponymously titled EP YP & Azanti, Vol. 1 released late 2020, PsychoYP and Azanti have released the ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2021

Get to know Ogranya, the Afro-soul singer releasing a song every week

Many songs on Ogranya’s SoundCloud catalogue feels like a slow-alt-pop-jazz universe. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Rivers edges around soul but ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2021

Ictooicy is making cool, minimalist music. Enter her world

From the churning landscape of SoundCloud where music genres hardly stick to a definite shape emerges Ictooicy, the 19-year-old singer-rapper ...

Bernard Dayo February 11, 2021

Ayra Starr’s future collaboration with Rema and other takeaways from her interview with Toolz

Mavin’s latest signee Ayra Starr dropped like a bombshell two weeks ago, bewitching the internet with a montage-teaser label owner ...

Bernard Dayo February 6, 2021

Kirukaah’s debut EP ‘Sanguine’ is a jazz triumph and this is why you should know her

Out since the beginning of February, Kirukaah’s debut EP Sanguine whips out a jazz-funk-soul sound in the midst of other ...

Bernard Dayo January 30, 2021

Yazzavelli is the rap newcomer subverting the genre, one verse at a time

The cover design for Yazzavelli’s debut 5-track EP Velli, released around the early coronavirus lockdowns of last year, was already ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail