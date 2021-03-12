No Strong Arsenal: The NSA revelation and the lack of weapons for soldiers | The #YNaijaCover

In a 2015 report by the BBC, stories of Nigerian soldiers fleeing from Boko Haram militants filled the media space. The report says a former soldier mentioned that they are being outgunned and overpowered.

“Imagine me and you are fighting,” the soldier tells the BBC. “We both have guns but while you are wearing a bulletproof vest, I’m carrying an umbrella.”

This was how the solder explained that the terrorists had more sophisticated weapons than them.

In another report by the New York Times in 2019, it was reported that “Boko Haram militants are still roaming the countryside with impunity. Their fighters now have more sophisticated drones than the military and are well-armed after successful raids on military brigades, according to local politicians and security analysts.”

And, in 2020, a video released by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) purports to show heavily-armed insurgents storm an army camp following sustained fighting and heavy weapons fire.

It is a series of stories and videos highlighting why the fight against insurgency and now, banditry is losing ground. But, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno‘s talk of missing funds meant for weapons is a bombshell.

Up until they were asked to vacate their offices, Gabriel Olonishakin, the former Chief of Defence Staff; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ibas were regarded as men fighting the good fight and winning the war against insurgency and banditry.

The Presidency insisted that these men had the terrorists in their pockets and were ‘technically defeating’ them.

Also, these men were made ambassadors, after they were relieved of their duties, considering the ‘good work’ they did while they sat as Service Chiefs. So, it is unsurprisingly devastating that these men are in the middle of an allegation of missing funds and lack of weapons.

Monguno revealed that funds running into billions of naira meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition under the past service chiefs were unaccounted for.

The NSA made the revelation in a BBC Hausa interview on Friday.

He revealed that neither the money nor the arms were on ground upon resumption of the new service chiefs.

He also said he was not accusing the former service chiefs, but insisted nobody has the information about the whereabouts of the money.

“Now that he (President Buhari) has brought new people (service chiefs), hopefully, they will devise some ways… I’m not saying the former service chiefs diverted the money, but the money is missing. We don’t know how, and nobody knows for now,” he said.

It is five years after and Nigeria’s Presidency has kept the narrative that the war against insurgency is gaining ground – the military has also insisted. But, the realities say otherwise.

Monguno’s revelation is one reality.

Hopefully, the president opens an investigation into the matter.

Nigeria must win this war.