Niniola pledges faithful love in visuals for ‘Ryde’

Off her RnB EP 6th Heaven released back in March this year, Niniola has released the visuals for the track Ryde. It’s the second video from the project following Promise, which invoked RnB imagery of the 2000’s (Niniola singing in the rain reinforces the video’s RnB chops).

In the video for Ryde directed by in-demand director Sesan, Niniola is driving a land cruiser in a desolated arid landscape, noticing a shirtless hunk battling to fix his vehicle that had broken down. Of course, she gives him a gracious lift. The next sequence in the video takes place in a mechanic room, Niniola wearing a corseted bodysuit with dancers in workshop gear moving peripherally.

Ryde is a song about Niniola sticking with her man regardless of the circumstance, keenly in her wheelhouse of RnB. Watch the video below.