Niniola makes observations about the church and faith in video for Innocent (Fagbo)

Niniola

Off her sophomore album Colours and Sounds released last October, Niniola has just delivered the Adasa Cookey-directed visuals for Innocent (Fagbo),. Along with her well-established sound of Afrohouse, Niniola makes casual observations about the church and faith, of sinners and their vices for which she confesses to be an exception from them.

A modest use of fashion and props to depict demons, Christian iconography, Niniola also wearing a thematic black dress that add some gusto to her storytelling. It’s also worth mentioning that there will be an RnB album coming from Niniola soon. She first caught her teeth on RnB as a past contestant on reality music show Project Fame, and it’s good to know she’s making an album to return that genre.

