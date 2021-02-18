Niniola has released the tracklist for her upcoming RnB EP ‘6th Heaven’

RnB has always been Niniola’s first love, as far back as her stint with reality show Project Fame in 2013 where she belted out RnB songs. Afrohouse became a beautiful departure which produced an abundance of singles and well-received albums in This Is Me (2017) and Colour and Sounds (2020).

This Is Me, her debut, was a confident Afrohouse project with party-ready tracks and an awareness of her sexuality. It also had pure RnB hitters like Oyin. In 2021, Niniola is threading back to that RnB era with an EP titled 6th Heaven, a 5-track body of work which puts her squarely in her wheelhouse.

Featured image: Rolling Stone