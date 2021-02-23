Niniola discusses multiple failed auditions, rivalry with Teni and contributing to Beyonce’s album on #WithChude interview

When it comes to recounting her experience and significant influences on her rise to stardom, former Project Fame contestant and queen of Afro-house — Niniola Apata certainly doesn’t mince words. The multitalented artiste opened up to host Chude Jideonwo about her West African Idol audition and how a combination of multiple failed auditions, grit, and hard work were instrumental to her success story.

Recalling her West African Idol experience, Niniola acknowledged that the constructive criticism of judges – singer-songwriter Dede Mabiaku and deceased radio personality and former media consultant Dan Foster, motivated her to be better.

“When I heard about Dan Foster’s demise, it hurt me so much because I said I was going to look for him and hug him because his words were like sandpaper. They were rough but smoothened me”, she said.

“Dede helped with my confidence and helped me realise and maintain that the voice is there. [He said], ‘You have it, don’t let anyone tell you don’t have it; all you can do is work on it, harness it’. I told myself after West African Idol that I was going to work on myself and be so good that no-one will be able to question my craft”, she concluded.

When asked about her work ethics, Niniola said, “Hard work is very important, and it will never go in vain. Just be yourself, and the world will listen to you.”

Niniola also discussed the challenges of growing up in a polygamous home with three mothers, her brand’s future, and more on this week’s episode.

Visit YNaija Tv on Youtube to watch the full interview and other interview sessions.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 pm and Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms, every Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone can join the conversations