Niniola details love and heartbreak in new visuals for RnB single ‘Promise’

Gearing towards the release of her strictly RnB EP titled 6th Heaven, Afrohouse star Niniola has released the video for Promise, a single headlining the project. Niniola might be big on house music, tweaking it with African drums and other percussions to create a distinctly resonant genre, but RnB has always been her first love.

She shows this with Promise, a song about a love gone sour, heralded by warm guitar string play and piano. The visuals leans into nostalgic RnB storytelling – boy and girl love each other, then they argue and boy finds love in another girl. Niniola does it all, through a revolving door of gorgeous costume and set design. As a bonus, she throws in the RnB trope of singing in the rain, her black leather coat and hair soaked.

Niniola will give it all again on Friday, when the EP drops.