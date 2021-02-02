NIN-SIM: Coconut Heads FC (3) – FG (1) | The #YNaijaCover

Ever been in situation where you have to turn in your assignment before a set deadline and your wishes at that time comes is that the teacher or lecturer forgets they’ve gave same?

Perhaps, that’s not the case for you. How familiar are you with any of these sayings: “Dem go shift am!” “Dem go postpoon am!” “Leave matter, na Naija we dey!”

Well, this again prevailed on the national scene as the much talked-about February 9 deadline for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with National Identification Numbers (NIN) was extended this Tuesday, by eight weeks.

This is despite an earlier insistence by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on January 15 that the timeline stands, having moved the deadline for those who have NINs to January 19 and those without NINs to February 9 from the earlier December 30 deadline. Expectedly, the announcement was met with mixed reactions and in the eyes of majority, only the Federal Government took itself seriously on its threat to disconnect defaulting Nigerians.

There have been numerous calls for an extension of the exercise due to logistic concerns and the much talked about second wave of COVID-19 in the country. As it appears, this could be the chief reason for the postponement.

On the part of many, “why in the world would a responsible leadership announce and impose physical registration in the first place, if it had plans all along to extend the deadline.” For these Nigerians, a good number of citizens would avoidably have contracted COVID-19 in the course of the exercise.

It is important to state that while the exercise is well-intentioned, especially with heightening security concerns. There is a dire need for innovative leadership in the country at all levels, as well as one that truly prioritises the welfare of its citizens.

On a lighter note, as we hope for the best, it may not be out of place to say congratulations to Coconut Heads FC for this indefatigable win over the ‘Almighty FG.’

To the FG, congratulations for its successful registration of over 51 million Nigerians since February 2020.

Updated scoreline: Coconut Heads FC 3 – FG/NIMC 1

See you again on April 6, 2021!

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 1, 2021

The Angel You Don’t Know: Obasanjo’s punches at Buhari over State of the Nation | The #YNaijaCover

How do you feel when someone you could swear you know, turns out to be a complete stranger? Bewildered? That’s ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 29, 2021

‘I go take you to cleaners’ – The Zlatan and Cuppy fracas | The #YNaijaCover

All is definitely going south in the friendship between Celebrity DJ, Florence Otedola, and Zanku Master, Zlatan, at the moment. ...

Ado Aminu January 27, 2021

Ernest Asuzu: Lessons to ponder on, as we lay to rest the memory of an idol | The #YNaijaCover

A deluge of love that can be said to serve little purpose at this juncture follows on the heel of ...

Omoleye Omoruyi January 26, 2021

Live in bondage or die by a bullet – The Orlu killings reminds us of dark days | #YNaijaCover

The conversation on killer herdsmen has gone on for longer than expected. It started as an encroachment on active farms, ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 25, 2021

‘This Kind Love:’ The Yemi Alade, Patoranking unforeseen nuptials | #YNaijaCover

“Me love you, me nuh need another So tell the girl’em not to bother Across the ocean, across the border ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2021

Get thee behind us!: Governors’ Forum dissociate selves from ‘claim according to Yahaya Bello’ | The #YNaijaCover

It’s common knowledge that Governor Yahaya Bello unsurprisingly, leads the pack of political leaders in Nigeria spinning conspiracy theories on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail