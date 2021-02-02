NIN-SIM: Coconut Heads FC (3) – FG (1) | The #YNaijaCover

Ever been in situation where you have to turn in your assignment before a set deadline and your wishes at that time comes is that the teacher or lecturer forgets they’ve gave same?



Perhaps, that’s not the case for you. How familiar are you with any of these sayings: “Dem go shift am!” “Dem go postpoon am!” “Leave matter, na Naija we dey!”



Well, this again prevailed on the national scene as the much talked-about February 9 deadline for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with National Identification Numbers (NIN) was extended this Tuesday, by eight weeks.



This is despite an earlier insistence by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on January 15 that the timeline stands, having moved the deadline for those who have NINs to January 19 and those without NINs to February 9 from the earlier December 30 deadline. Expectedly, the announcement was met with mixed reactions and in the eyes of majority, only the Federal Government took itself seriously on its threat to disconnect defaulting Nigerians.



There have been numerous calls for an extension of the exercise due to logistic concerns and the much talked about second wave of COVID-19 in the country. As it appears, this could be the chief reason for the postponement.



On the part of many, “why in the world would a responsible leadership announce and impose physical registration in the first place, if it had plans all along to extend the deadline.” For these Nigerians, a good number of citizens would avoidably have contracted COVID-19 in the course of the exercise.



It is important to state that while the exercise is well-intentioned, especially with heightening security concerns. There is a dire need for innovative leadership in the country at all levels, as well as one that truly prioritises the welfare of its citizens.



On a lighter note, as we hope for the best, it may not be out of place to say congratulations to Coconut Heads FC for this indefatigable win over the ‘Almighty FG.’



To the FG, congratulations for its successful registration of over 51 million Nigerians since February 2020.



Updated scoreline: Coconut Heads FC 3 – FG/NIMC 1



See you again on April 6, 2021!



Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Political Journalist, Analyst and Social Change Advocate with major interest in Nigerian Politics, Governance and Sports.