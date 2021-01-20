Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage through as finalist for highly anticipated award

The votes are in for the first round of the Pan-African Listeners’ Choice category for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 and the nominees have been announced. Twenty artists from 18 different African countries will now go head-to-head against one another as music fans across the continent put in their votes for their favourites. The winner will be revealed at the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 that will be hosted virtually in partnership with Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, on 20 February 2021. 

The Listeners’ Choice category gives music lovers across the continent the opportunity to have their voices heard. The majority of the list of finalists for this category was determined by votes on local radio stations and social media, selecting the best publicly-voted musicians from different African countries.

“The MAMA is all about bringing the music to the people, celebrating the best that Africa has to offer and uniting us through African youth culture,” says Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA). “The Listeners’ Choice Award embodies this philosophy, as it ensures that the voices of music lovers across the diverse countries on the continent are recognised.” 

The nominees for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 Listeners’ Choice category are: 

Anna Joyce (Angola) 

ASAPH (Zimbabwe) 

Dagi D (Ethiopia) 

DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho (South Africa) 

Didi B (Cote D’Ivoire) 

Drizilik (Sierra Leone) 

Focalistic (South Africa) 

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya) 

Locko (Cameroon) 

Malome Vector (Lesotho) 

Meddy (Rwanda) 

Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt) 

Ngaaka Blindé (Senegal) 

Pallaso (Uganda) 

Rayvanny (Tanzania) 

Sarkodie (Ghana) 

Shirazee (Benin) 

Slick Stuart & DJ Roja (Uganda) 

Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria) 

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) 

The MAMA is brought to you in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa to recognize and reward musicians, trailblazers and those who are shining a light on the continent’s diverse talent and creativity by having a positive impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year. The MAMA also provides the opportunity to expand the African narrative by showcasing Uganda’s diversity, culture, talent, heritage and wildlife, to a global audience.

The winner will be revealed at the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 that will be hosted virtually in partnership with Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, on 20 February 2021 at 20:00 WAT / 21:00 CAT / 22:00 EAT. 


To support your country’s artists, please go to www.mtvmama.com and vote for your favourite in the Listeners’ Choice category. Voting closes on 31 January 2021.   

For more information on the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021, please go to www.mtvmama.com, like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MTVBaseVerified, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @MTVBaseAfrica. To join the conversation about the awards, please use the hashtag #MTVMAMA2021 #VISITUGANDA.  

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor January 19, 2021

DStv’s “Unmarried” captures all the unwanted drama of the single life

DStv’s Unmarried is returning to our screens on Wednesday, January 20 and we are excited to see the new season. ...

Sponsor January 19, 2021

Africa Magic’s Tinsel set to air 3000th episode

Africa Magic’s longest-running TV series, Tinsel, will air its 3000th episode on Thursday, January 21. The show which launched in ...

Sponsor January 18, 2021

MTV Base premieres “Celebrity Bumps”, a new reality TV show starring BBNaija’s Mike Edwards and wife, Perri

MTV Base has announced the African premiere of its UK hit reality show, Celebrity Bumps. The debut season dubbed “Mike ...

Sponsor January 16, 2021

BET International taps French artist Le Juiice as January 2021 ‘Amplified’ artist

BET International today announced French rapper, Le Juiice, as the January 2021 “BET Amplified International” artist. Kicking off a month-long ...

Sponsor January 12, 2021

Access Bank renews commitment to customer education and satisfaction, announces revised customer complaint channels

Driven by its promise to deliver unrivalled customer service to all its customers, Access Bank Plc has announced an extension ...

Sponsor January 12, 2021

Lagos Business School announces new Director of Executive Education

The graduate school of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos Business School, has announced the appointment of Victor Banjo as its new Director ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail