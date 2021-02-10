Nigeria’s ‘The Milkmaid’ loses out on Oscars 2021 Best International Feature

The Milkmaid

Desmond Ovbiagele’s insurgency thriller The Milkmaid was easily the best Nollywood film of 2020, having scaled through the Oscars eligibility stage and garnered support from Nigerians and the local film community. Today, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the body responsible for the Oscars, has unveiled shortlists for nine categories (including Best International Film) and sadly, the film didn’t make the cut.

However, entries from two African countries – Ivory Coast (Night of the Coasts) and Tunisia (A Man who Sold his Skin) made the selection, facing competition from Mexico, Iran, Norway and others. These films will advance to the next round of voting, which begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Milkmaid Oscar run may have ended, but moviegoers can look forward to seeing the movies in cinemas next month. See the other shortlists for this year’s Oscars here.

