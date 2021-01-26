Nigeria’s Sparkle signs with payment experts, Network International for virtual and physical payment cards

Sparkle, a mobile-first digital ecosystem providing financial, lifestyle and business support services to Nigerians across the globe, has partnered with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East, to power its recently launched payment card offering.

Sparkle’s new virtual and plastic debit cards are targeted at SMEs and upwardly mobile, unbanked consumers across Nigeria, bringing them the convenience, flexibility, safety and security of cashless payments across various channels. The cards will enable Sparkle customers to make in-app purchases as well as pay for e-commerce and m-commerce transactions.

Sparkle was founded by entrepreneur, tech pioneer and financial inclusion advocate, Uzoma Dozie with the mission of helping Nigerians fulfil their financial and lifestyle needs. The company’s collaboration with Network International is based on their shared commitment to further the adoption of digital payments among emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East.   

Collaborating with the region’s largest payment company offers Sparkle access to Network’s years of experience and expertise in creating card solutions for emerging markets. Sparkle can benefit from Network’s advanced digital infrastructure and robust security protocols, avoiding the need to invest in expensive card management infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Uzoma Dozie, Founder of Sparkle, said, “Digital adoption and customer experience is going to be dependent on the people, platform and partnership. In the area of payment processing and data insights, Network International brings that to our platform, and we are truly excited about the future of the partnership and what it means for the enablement and transformational impact for Nigerians anywhere in the world who are connected to the Sparkle platform.”

Andrew Key, Managing Director – Africa, Network International, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic alliance with Sparkle as it seeks to further disrupt the payments offering to consumers and retailers in Nigeria. \

Building on our two decades of experience within payments and deep insight of the African market, we look forward to deploying our trusted platform and best-in-class technology towards supporting digital and financial inclusion of Nigerian consumers and businesses.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor January 26, 2021

Glo propels growth in telecoms sector in Q3, 2020

Data grandmasters, Globacom, drove the growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry in the third quarter of 2020, according to data released ...

Op-Ed Editor January 25, 2021

From rock bottom to CEO, Yinka Obebe bares it all on #WithChude

“The day I left the company, I left with nothing but a backpack” – CEO of Pop Central TV, Yinka ...

Op-Ed Editor January 25, 2021

Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to the growth of Education in Nigeria

To commemorate the 2021 International Day of Education, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and ensuring ...

Editor January 22, 2021

Nigerian startup introduces the world’s first-ever end-to-end Marketplace and Analytics Platform

The world’s first-ever all-in-one analytics and online talent marketplace platform, Plaqad.com, is being launched in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.  “Plaqad, a ...

Sponsor January 7, 2021

Gospel star Prospa Ochimana reveals how he produced some of his best work on credit

Rising gospel star, Prospa Ochimana, who gained national eminence with the release of his single ‘Ekwueme’, disclosed to host of ...

Op-Ed Editor January 6, 2021

BBC World Service announces new daily podcast for Africa; launches podcast competition in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa

The BBC World Service has announced a brand new daily news podcast for Africa, more episodes of The Comb podcast, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail