Nigerians in the abroad | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Inside this heat na him my fan dey spoil?



Which kind life be this nau!!! — Drummer of the ‘Buj® (@Jestickz) March 5, 2021

Your village people at work… Lol

2.

"What skin care routine/brand do you use?"

The USA, United States Atmosphere — tReAsuRE=RARE (@craycray__mofo) March 5, 2021

Lmao… Where’s the lie?

3.

Spent almost an hour texting my whole heart out in the textbox only to erase everything and reply with a single emoji “😊”



💔 — 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕺𝖗𝖙𝖍 𝕸𝖔𝖘𝖏𝖊𝖉 (@Orth__) March 5, 2021

Receive the balls you need today! Amen

4.

Lol…

5.

“don’t ask me if I’m ok, just send money if you really care”



Xavierofficial — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 5, 2021

Period!

6.

Living in Nigeria doesn’t mean you can’t record any success, most of the people posting the Then Vs Now pics in other countries are obviously doing well, judging from the pictures. But you will be shocked that clear skin,pink lips and dope cam are the only thing some of them got. — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) March 5, 2021

Okay, next…

7.

‘If we can’t see air, do fish see water?’ — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 5, 2021

Lol

8.

I just congratulated my friend that bought a car and he’s tasking me to buy him fuel……. what should I do? — Swazzi (@OfficialSwazzi) March 5, 2021

Nigerians with their entitlement mentality.

9.

Free your enemies!

Free the village people!

Free your step mothers and uncles!



The source of your problem is your government, face them!

Ensure they give you good governance.

Demand transparency from them and hold them accountable. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 5, 2021

Where’s the lie???

10.

Craving a bit of London tbh. Have to return to my first love asaptually — FK. (@fkabudu) March 5, 2021

Lol…