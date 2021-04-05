Nigerians berate Pastor Tunde Bakare over criticism on Buhari-led administration, El-Rufai: Bandits don’t deserve to live | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

El-Rufai: Bandits don’t deserve to live

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that he does not think bandits deserve to live – The Cable reports

The Governor further stated that the days are numbered for bandits operating in his state. According to him, any bandit operating in his state is “most likely going to end up dead”.

El-Rufai disclosed this on Easter Sunday during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme. He said: “I think that the bandits and their leaders decided to collectively target Kaduna state because of the position we have taken that we will not negotiate with them, that we will not give them a penny of taxpayers’ money.”

Ngige: We’ll reopen talks with striking doctors

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Sunday asserted that the Federal Government will soon engage the leadership of the striking National Association of Resident Doctors in a bid to put an end to the ongoing strike – The Punch reports

According to the minister, the purpose of the talk is to give striking doctors a chance to explain to the government team the aspects of the memorandum of action they signed on Thursday which they did not agree with.

The minister said, “We have not reached there (no-work-no-pay option). I said so earlier. We are going to have a formal meeting with them so that they will let us know the areas of the memorandum of action they signed that they do not agree with.” The meeting is said to hold next week.

Nigeria now ‘massive killing field’ – Bishop Kukah

Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has again criticised the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the grave situation of security in the country – Premium Times reports

The Bishop’s criticism was contained in his Easter sermon, Sunday, 4 April 2021 in a message titled “Nigeria: Before our glory departs.”

Bishop Kukah further disclosed that Nigeria’s predicament reminded him of Israel’s situation that led to the death of Eli, the great high priest of Israel.

All Kogi athletes, officials test negative to COVID-19

All 41 athletes and their 35 officials from Kogi for the 20th National Sports Festival have tested negative to COVID-19 – The Guardia reports

Kogi government remains the one state that has continued to maintain that it is COVID-19 free despite reports by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that there are some cases.

The state-contingent arriving at the festival on Saturday, got their COVID-19 test results early on Easter Sunday, 4th April.

Nigerians berate Pastor Tunde Bakare after he criticises Buhari

Nigerians on Twitter have taken a swipe at Pastor Tunde Bakare after his comment that criticised the Buhari-led administration.

The Pastor had stated that the current situation of Nigeria does not reflect the Buhari he knew and endorsed.

Reacting to that, many Nigerians have stated that “the pastor is one who thrives on the ignorance of his congregation“.

Here are a few reactions

Tunde Bakare thrives on the ignorance of his audience. I've realised most of the 'men of God' leverage on the ignorance of their followers. They are quick to call their own imaginations and biased political speculations a revelation from God. Cunning but Strategic. — Premier (@SodiqTade) April 4, 2021

I saw the rambling of Pastor Tunde Bakare about d irresponsible leadership of his friend.



I thought it was God that told him Buhari was the Messiah?



As in, God told you to support a man that carried out Zaria Massacre, Abuja Massacre and Lekki Massacre?



Where is this thunder? — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) April 4, 2021