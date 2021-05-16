#NigerianIdol: To no one’s surprise, Comfort ousts Faith Mac and Dotun

As the sixth season of Nigerian Idol continues for another week, the show is increasingly interesting. Each new phase of the show brings up a new twist that makes the show all the more surreal.

Nigerian Idol this Sunday, marked the first episode where the power of the fans became apparent. Of the eleven contestants who had made it this far, nine would make it to the next round. This obviously spells the end of the journey on the show, for two other contestants.

In no particular order, the contestants that got the fans vote were called out one-after-another, leaving the last three contestants in a tense state, as two of those would be eliminated from the show. The last three contestants were Faith Mac, Dotun and Comfort. To be fair, the outcome at this stage was obvious.

Owing to the fan base Comfort has been able to build, it was apparent that she would oust both Faith and Dotun. Hardly has there been any one who qualifies as a fan favorite than Comfort in this season. It’s not immediately clear if it’s her innocent demeanor or her talent, but there was never any doubt that she was going to survive this stage. In fact, there is barely any doubt that she wouldn’t make it to the finals.

Fans of the show continue to gravitate towards Comfort for some reason, and if the show remains in their hands, it would take the blunder of a lifetime for her not to win, or for other contestants to clearly out perform her.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor May 16, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Is ‘fan love’ potent enough to win Beyoncé the prize?

During Sunday’s episode of Nigerian Idol, the contestants for this season were hit with the hard reality that their fate ...

Chinedu Okafor May 15, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Did Falz make a huge mistake with his decision on Kpee?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3, is currently at its knockout stage, where the contestants selected at the audition stage by ...

Chinedu Okafor May 15, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Season 3 Winner may just be hidden within Team Falz

This Saturday’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, marked the second week of the knockout stage. Here, contestants are ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Talent hunt show or another popularity contest? | Season 6 Roundup

Nigerian Idol Season 6, has so far been nothing short of entertaining. From the audition stage, to the the theatre ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Kingdom wins the fans over; for a second time | Season 6 Roundup

Last week on the Nigerian Idol Season 6, eleven contestants advanced to the next round, as they were deemed by ...

Chinedu Okafor May 8, 2021

Kitay steals the show | Season 2 Roundup, #TheVoiceNigeria

The Voice Nigeria, Season 2, saw to its final phase of the audition round last week. This week, the contestants ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail