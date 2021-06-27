NigerianIdol: Is the battle for the crown going to be between Francis and Kingdom?

Nigerian Idol tonight inched a week closer to its finale, and while it may difficult for fans of the show to say goodbye to one of Nigeria’s most entertaining TV shows, it is a welcome development to finally crown our season six Nigerian Idol.

Fortunately, the top 3 finalist have been the top 3 best singers on the show all along, and as expected their performances tonight were fire. Cobhams Asuquo featured on tonight’s episode as a guest judge, and like most of us, he was immersed in the performances the contestants put up, its difficult to say, however, that he was entirely impressed. He had some words of encouragement for the singers, and some harsh truth to spill.

The number one recipient of these, for a lack of a better term ‘constructive criticism’ was Akunna. Her second performance particularly, was not well received by the judges. They noted that the song didn’t match her voice, and she could do better. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first or second stage of the show were opportunities are more readily available to rectify mistakes, this is literally a week to the finale, and any error no matter how little is very critical.

For the hopeful idea that anything is possible, we just have to wait and see what next week brings, regardless, it is difficult to see Akunna bouncing back from this.

With that said, it is a fair prediction to say that our top two will most likely be Francis and Kingdom, and deservedly so. These two have been the most powerful vocalist since this season began, coupled with the fact that there has never been a week where they were average. Even on their worst night, they still seem to be atop the pack, and its hard to put in words how awesome and exciting a battle between these two titans would be.