#NigerianIdol: Here are the 5 best acts poised to become your Music Idol

This week’s episode of the Nigerian Idol was a bit unusual compared to previous episodes. From the fact that Mr. P. of the PSquare fame appeared on the show as a guest judge to the fact that this was the first episode where each contestant performed more than one song; tonight’s episode had some elements of excitement.

Perhaps, the most exciting part of the show is the fact that we finally have our top five. On the show, and in line with its typical elimination process, contestants were saved one after another, until it got to the last two. The last two contestants on the hot seat were Emmanuel and Francis – and at that point, it was largely obvious who was going home and who was going to be saved.

As expected, Francis who has been arguably one of the top two performers in this season of the Nigerian Idol was saved while Emmanuel’s journey on the reality show came to an end. As we have come to expect also, Francis’ performances this Sunday came with nothing but high praise by the judges,

With this development, the final five have emerged – Comfort, Francis, Kingdom, Akuna and Faith, and it has come down to a race of who might slip. The margin separating these contestants are slim and factors like fanbase, slight blunders in subsequent performances and song choices are probably going to determine the winner.

So who do you think deserves to be the Sixth edition of Nigerian Idol.

Congratulations are in order however, for anyone who emerges the Idol. Lol.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 6, 2021

#NigerianIdol: The Fela-themed week. Hit or miss?

Answering the question of whether this week’s theme for Nigerian Idol was a hit or miss is is subject to ...

Chinedu Okafor June 6, 2021

Shocker as 16-year-old Beyoncé bids farewell to #NigerianIdol

On Nigeria Idol this week, the top six contestants were announced and unfortunately for 16-year-old Beyoncé, she was not listed ...

Chinedu Okafor June 5, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Naomi Mac poised to emerge winner of Season 3?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 entered a new phase today; The Battles, where contestants who had qualified from the last ...

Chinedu Okafor June 5, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria vs #NigerianIdol: Which of these shows has the most exciting team week?

If you are one of the many who watch talent shows religiously, you no doubt have both the Voice Nigeria ...

Chinedu Okafor May 30, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Our ranking of the contestants so far | #RoadToTheFinale

Six weeks from now, and we will have our Nigerian Idol. This is relevant because if there is any time ...

Chinedu Okafor May 30, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Emmanuel shines the brightest, out performing other contestants

This Sunday on Nigerian Idol, the contestants threw it back to their childhood days, and they all did they turn ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail