NigerianIdol: Here are the 5 best acts poised to become your Music Idol

This week’s episode of the Nigerian Idol was a bit unusual compared to previous episodes. From the fact that Mr. P. of the PSquare fame appeared on the show as a guest judge to the fact that this was the first episode where each contestant performed more than one song; tonight’s episode had some elements of excitement.

Perhaps, the most exciting part of the show is the fact that we finally have our top five. On the show, and in line with its typical elimination process, contestants were saved one after another, until it got to the last two. The last two contestants on the hot seat were Emmanuel and Francis – and at that point, it was largely obvious who was going home and who was going to be saved.

As expected, Francis who has been arguably one of the top two performers in this season of the Nigerian Idol was saved while Emmanuel’s journey on the reality show came to an end. As we have come to expect also, Francis’ performances this Sunday came with nothing but high praise by the judges,

With this development, the final five have emerged – Comfort, Francis, Kingdom, Akuna and Faith, and it has come down to a race of who might slip. The margin separating these contestants are slim and factors like fanbase, slight blunders in subsequent performances and song choices are probably going to determine the winner.

So who do you think deserves to be the Sixth edition of Nigerian Idol.



Congratulations are in order however, for anyone who emerges the Idol. Lol.