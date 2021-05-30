NigerianIdol: Emmanuel shines the brightest, out performing other contestants

This Sunday on Nigerian Idol, the contestants threw it back to their childhood days, and they all did they turn up. It was a night of powerful and confident performances, and as it is every week, someone or a few contestants steals the show.

For this week, that someone is surprisingly a contestant you would least expect to outdo power houses like Kingdom or Francis, and yet, he managed to pull it off.

Right after surviving the tense feeling of possibly getting eliminated, Emmanuel put up his best performance yet, since he qualified for this show. He opted to perform Seal’s Kiss From a Rose, a song Seyi Shay described as the most technical song ever, and he killed it. Emmanuel capped the night off in grand style and his performance in itself reiterated why this show is the top singing show in the country.

Getting a standing ovation from the judges and shooting to the top of trends on Twitter, it is safe to say that the audience made the right choice in choosing to keep him on the show.

This week’s episode of Nigerian Idol was exceptional; probably the best episode so far, and Emmanuel, a fairly obscure character up until now, stole the show.