#NigerianIdol: Did the internet win or Seyi Shay had a change of heart?

Sunday, 18th April marked the fourth episode of Nigerian Idol, Season 6 and it was the first Sunday in four weeks where Seyi Shay did not trend.

The artiste who has picked up a reputation for being the ‘Simon Cowell’ of the reality show with her very blunt and sometimes harsh criticism on contestants, was in her best behaviour Sunday, despite many opportunities that presented itself for her to go off on some of the contestants.

It became apparent how much she was holding back, after a performance from Chinedu Chikwendu, who did a rendition of ‘Something Different’ by Adekunle Gold. For fans of the show, that moment would have triggered a hot response from Seyi, but she shockingly did not react harshly.

It’s uncertain, if this is a welcome development amongst fans, or if this is a development at all. For all we know, she could revert back to old ways as soon as next week, or sometime in the show’s future.

Most importantly, a night of Nigerian Idol without a Seyi Shay moment does feel odd, prompting the question: “Did the criticism of fans finally get to Seyi, or she simply had no reason to go off tonight?”

Only time will tell.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor April 17, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: This season’s judges need to do better at being independent

It’s episode 4, Season 3 of one of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV series; The Voice Nigeria, and here’s why it ...

Chinedu Okafor April 17, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Why Darey passes as custom-made judge for The Voice

On a night where the judgement of the judges of reality TV show; The Voice Nigeria, seemed a bit questionable, ...

Chinedu Okafor April 11, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Meet Esther, the contestant who brought Waje to tears

The reality TV singing show; The Voice Nigeria, three weeks ago returned for its third season, making Saturday evening’s a ...

Chinedu Okafor December 16, 2020

Dotti is crowned winner of MTN #YelloStar maiden edition

The six week long 2020 edition of the music talent show MTN y’ello Star. The show came to and end ...

Op-Ed Editor December 11, 2020

David Garland leaves a mark on MTN Y’ello Star following his eviction

Saturday night came, and what was expected to be a beautiful save after a mesmerizing performance did not turn out ...

Chinedu Okafor November 28, 2020

#UltimateLove: Rosie tells her side of the story, says she was physically abused

We all know that conflict is an inescapable part of any relationship, and a lot of people in relationships have ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail