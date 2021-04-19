NigerianIdol: Did the internet win or Seyi Shay had a change of heart?

Sunday, 18th April marked the fourth episode of Nigerian Idol, Season 6 and it was the first Sunday in four weeks where Seyi Shay did not trend.

The artiste who has picked up a reputation for being the ‘Simon Cowell’ of the reality show with her very blunt and sometimes harsh criticism on contestants, was in her best behaviour Sunday, despite many opportunities that presented itself for her to go off on some of the contestants.

It became apparent how much she was holding back, after a performance from Chinedu Chikwendu, who did a rendition of ‘Something Different’ by Adekunle Gold. For fans of the show, that moment would have triggered a hot response from Seyi, but she shockingly did not react harshly.

It’s uncertain, if this is a welcome development amongst fans, or if this is a development at all. For all we know, she could revert back to old ways as soon as next week, or sometime in the show’s future.



Most importantly, a night of Nigerian Idol without a Seyi Shay moment does feel odd, prompting the question: “Did the criticism of fans finally get to Seyi, or she simply had no reason to go off tonight?”



Only time will tell.