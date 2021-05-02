NigerianIdol: Comfort, 10 others cruise into next round | Season 6 Recap

Nigerian Idol Season 6 after Sunday night’s episode entered its final phase with the conclusion of the Audition and Theatre phases.

Normally, this phase admits just ten contestants, but considering how outstanding this year’s finalists have been, the judges decided to switch things up a little.

Contestants who made it through include; Akuna Okey, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Clinton Francis, Comfort Alalade, Daniel Ikechi, Dotun Deloye, Emmanuel Elijah, Faith Onyeje, Faith Mac Ebiama, Francis Atela, Kingdom Kroseide.

For the most part, both the judges and the audience seem to agree with the selections. The eleven contestants really stood out among the pack and their talent as well as character, took them the whole nine yards.