#NigerianIdol: Comfort, 10 others cruise into next round | Season 6 Recap

Nigerian Idol Season 6 after Sunday night’s episode entered its final phase with the conclusion of the Audition and Theatre phases.

Normally, this phase admits just ten contestants, but considering how outstanding this year’s finalists have been, the judges decided to switch things up a little.

Contestants who made it through include; Akuna Okey, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Clinton Francis, Comfort Alalade, Daniel Ikechi, Dotun Deloye, Emmanuel Elijah, Faith Onyeje, Faith Mac Ebiama, Francis Atela, Kingdom Kroseide.

For the most part, both the judges and the audience seem to agree with the selections. The eleven contestants really stood out among the pack and their talent as well as character, took them the whole nine yards.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#NigerianIdol Review: 16-year-old Beyoncé, Comfort sneak into the hearts of Nigerians

This Sunday’s episode of Nigerian Idol saw the selection of the finest un-harvested singers in the country. Eleven contestants were ...

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

As the upsetting part of #TheVoiceNigeria comes to an end

The Voice Nigeria last night aired the last episode of its blind auditions for its 3rd season, and it may ...

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: The stars shun bright last night

Last night’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 marked the end of the audition phase. From here on, we ...

Chinedu Okafor April 25, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Is it fair to be “punished for someone else’s mistake?” | Theatre Week, Season 6

The Nigerian Idol Talent Show just moved from its preliminary stage to its second stage and to say things just ...

Chinedu Okafor April 25, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Glory! The funny auditions are over | Recap of Theatre Week, Season 6

If you tune into Nigerian Idol for the hilarious audition of contestants who sound like they are far from home, ...

Chinedu Okafor April 24, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: “If Davido was a participant, no judge would have turned”

Tonight marked the 5th episode of The Voice Nigeria, Season 3 and it’s safe to say that tonight’s episode so ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail