Nigerianidol: And the winner of the 6th season of the Nigerian Idol is Kingdom

The 6th season of Nigerian Idol came to an end today as we finally crowned Kingdom as this year’s Nigerian Idol. The final episode of the singing show saw audiences revisiting the long and emotional journey of both finalists. And although only one winner could be crowned, it felt as though both finalist were winners.

The grand prize Kingdom went home with included a recording deal of a six-track Extended Play album, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over N50m worth of prizes, which include a N30m cash prize and a brand new SUV. Francis was also was also promised a song produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video, among other incentives.

A record breaking 16 million votes in the past week decided the winner, and it goes without saying that Kingdom was overwhelmed with emotions when his name was announced as the winner. Francis gave an emotional speech regardless, thanking his peers on the show, family members and all those who have helped him along the way.

During the show, we were reminded yet again of why these two made it to the finals. With individual performances and duets with guests stars, Francis and Kingdom reiterated the fact that they both stand as two of the top undiscovered singing talents in the country.

Both finalist started by performing Fela renditions. After that, Francis teamed with up with another singing show winner Chike, to perform his hit song Roju. Kingdom teamed up with a former guest judge on the show Cobhams, to perform his song One Hit.

Other performers of the night included Arya Star who sang her hit song Away, and Patoranking who sang Celebrate Me, in honor of the late Sound Sultan. The judges; Dj Sose, Seyi Shay, and Obi Asika alongside IK Osakioduwa gave an opening performance. Kingdom capped off the night with one final performance, delivering his rendition of Timi Dakolo’s Iyawo Mi.