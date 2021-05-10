#NigerianIdol: Talent hunt show or another popularity contest? | Season 6 Roundup

Nigerian Idol Season 6, has so far been nothing short of entertaining.

From the audition stage, to the the theatre week, every inch of the show has been amazing to watch. As we get into the elimination rounds however, though the show still promises great entertainment, the final result may turn out a little contentious.

It is arguable that this stage is more interesting than previous phases, but a controversial result is likely because of the show’s new format which puts the power to save or to eliminate a contestant in the hands of viewers.

The remaining eleven contestants gave wonderful performances Sunday, some of which received higher praises from the judges than others. Nonetheless, the fans have the power to say who stays and who goes.

No doubt, a little drama and a little controversy makes good for television viewership, but putting a talent show in the hands of the masses may or may not yield the deserved result. For a show of this kind, fans tend to stan a character, and regardless of whatever happens, they stay loyal to said contestant. Such loyalty could end up being detrimental to a contestant who by all metrics deserves the win, but just doesn’t have the popularity a rival might have.

We all love that some autonomy is given to the general public, but in a situation like this, it’s difficult to be trusted. From national political campaigns to Student Union elections, as well as voting for the leader of a Church group, Nigerians when given the power to vote, tend to lean towards they like than those who deserve the position.

The concept of a popularity contest is deeply weaved into the fabric of our behaviour as a people, and it is unclear if it will rear its ugly head in this show. To put things into context, Comfort who is a sweetheart amongst fans didn’t really perform her best last night, but it is unlikely that she is in any real danger.

To be fair however, Kingdom had the best performance hands down on Sunday and fans seem to be gravitating towards him on social media.

So, only time will tell, will this be another popularity contest or will the audience be responsible with their votes?

