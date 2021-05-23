#NigerianIdol: 16-year-old Beyoncé proves she is more than an adorable character

The sixth season of Nigerian Idol has been incredibly fascinating; thanks in no small part to social media. Perhaps, due to the effect of shows like Big Brother Naija, it would seem like the singing competition has been treated more like a reality TV show, than a singing contest this year.

A number of people who tune in to watch the show, have taken to the act of selecting favorites; regardless of delivery or performance. Similarly, most Twitter users are ready to support their favorite contestant whether they were outdone or not. For this show, no other fanbase exemplifies this trait more than that of 16-year-old Beyoncé and Comfort.

Both contestants have garnered devout supporters ready to see them to the show end. And seeing as the fate of the contestants is dependent on fan votes, we can confidently say that these two might go all the way. This Sunday however, Beyoncé showed that her devout fans may not be the only reason she is in the game.

Performing Seyi Shay’s Right Now, Beyonce was able to convince the audience that she truly belonged to this stage. Arguably her best performance since the audition stage, Beyoncé‘s performance Sunday, had fans in awe rather than in doubt whether she has what it takes.

It’s interesting to imagine that after Sunday, this already popular contestant might gain more fans and the prospect of that happening is certainly an issue for her competition. 16-year-old Beyoncé was absolutely exceptional and as fans, we can only hope to see more of this.

