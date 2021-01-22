Nigerian startup introduces the world’s first-ever end-to-end Marketplace and Analytics Platform

The world’s first-ever all-in-one analytics and online talent marketplace platform, Plaqad.com, is being launched in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

“Plaqad, a contorted way of spelling the word “placard,” is a protest against the norm, the traditional forms of communication that disenfranchise brands and people from effectively making their voices heard because of budget, location or size,” says Founder, Ayeni Adekunle. “As the first marketing software company from Africa launching on a global stage, we understand and recognize the importance of being heard and seen, hence our mantra, ‘Make your voice heard’.”

The new platform combines an online freelance marketplace with robust social media tracking analytics to help brands run end-to-end social and web campaigns.

Influencer marketing has seen significant growth in recent times, buoyed by an increase in digital penetration. The global influencer marketing platform market size is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Ayeni says “Plaqad was created by an agency from a continent often overlooked, a country often stereotyped and people routinely profiled. The new platform brings together the people, the tools, the products and resources required by businesses and individuals to run successful campaigns on a single platform, a feat rarely seen even in the developed world.”

Plaqad’s first tool, SocialCred calculates influence. It is the only such tool that measures and scientifically ranks social media credibility. The tool promotes transparency in influencer marketing and helps counter influencer fraud.

Other products include PlaqadIQ, an analytics tool that will help brands effectively measure the performance of their PR and marketing activities. Plaqad is looking to help brand managers and industry practitioners focus on the actual value of work done, rather than vanity metrics.

Gbenga Sogbaike, Chief Executive Officer, Plaqad, said “Our platform gives every individual and brand with a message a voice in the marketplace by opening up access to quality talent and tools and automating the entire process of executing PR and marketing campaigns,”

“Plaqad levels the playing field, giving everyone the ability to connect to quality service providers regardless of budget, while also promoting jobs to creatives through its marketplace.”