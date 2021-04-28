Nigerian Influencers experience unlimited access to social media with the revamped MTN Pulse plan

Nigerian content creators and social media influencers have taken to social media to share their experiences with MTN’s revamped Pulse plan.

Last year, MTN revamped its Pulse plan to offer more in terms of data to its subscribers. MTN believes that Nigerian youths are diverse, with varying interests, and are constantly seeking platforms, plans, and opportunities to enable them to do more.

The revamped Pulse plan addresses this need. The plan offers youths and content creators the opportunity to ignite their passion and creativity by being themselves and defining themselves the best way they can, helping them stand out among peers.

With MTN Pulse, content creators and Influencers can keep their audiences engaged with remarkable features which include Instagram and TikTok bundles of 350MB for N100, valid for 1 day and 1Gb for N200, valid for 7 days respectively.

There’s also a nightlife bundle of 250MB for N25 which allows subscribers to buy up to 2GB usable between 11:00 pm-6:00 am daily. Subscribers also earn Pulse points whenever they buy IG/TikTok bundles, subscribe to MusicTime,or buy data via my myMTN App. The points are accumulated and can be exchanged for free data.

The importance of effective delivery as a content creator cannot be overemphasized and MTN Pulse makes this even easier.