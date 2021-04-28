Nigerian Influencers experience unlimited access to social media with the revamped MTN Pulse plan

Nigerian content creators and social media influencers have taken to social media to share their experiences with MTN’s revamped Pulse plan.

Last year, MTN revamped its Pulse plan to offer more in terms of data to its subscribers. MTN believes that Nigerian youths are diverse, with varying interests, and are constantly seeking platforms, plans, and opportunities to enable them to do more.

The revamped Pulse plan addresses this need. The plan offers youths and content creators the opportunity to ignite their passion and creativity by being themselves and defining themselves the best way they can, helping them stand out among peers.

With MTN Pulse, content creators and Influencers can keep their audiences engaged with remarkable features which include Instagram and TikTok bundles of 350MB for N100, valid for 1 day and 1Gb for N200, valid for 7 days respectively.

There’s also a nightlife bundle of 250MB for N25 which allows subscribers to buy up to 2GB usable between 11:00 pm-6:00 am daily. Subscribers also earn Pulse points whenever they buy IG/TikTok bundles, subscribe to MusicTime,or buy data via my myMTN App. The points are accumulated and can be exchanged for free data.

The importance of effective delivery as a content creator cannot be overemphasized and MTN Pulse makes this even easier.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac April 28, 2021

Africa’s first For Kids TV, Nickmusic to debut on Nicktoons this May

ViacomCBS Networks Africa kids’ channel, Nickelodeon is set to premiere a local first for African kids’ television. NickMusic will be ...

Sponsor April 26, 2021

Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Campaign records Mercedes Benz grand prize winners

Premium Lager and official sponsor of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, Budweiser, has fulfilled its promise ...

Sponsor April 25, 2021

Trendupp Awards announces call for nominations

We are pleased to announce the categories for the maiden edition of Trendupp Awards which is aimed at recognising content ...

Sponsor April 24, 2021

Trendupp announces The Maiden Edition Of Nigeria’s Influencers & Content Creators Award

Trendupp – a reward-based platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across ...

Op-Ed Editor April 23, 2021

One app to rule them all? Simpu is integrating business processes for SMEs and Enterprises

Have you ever tried to make enquiries about a product on social media? You send the merchant a direct message ...

Op-Ed Editor April 23, 2021

Throwback to when Rite Foods sponsored the 14th Headies in February

Rite Foods, makers of Fearless Energy drinks was the key sponsor of the 14th Headies that held on the 21st ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail