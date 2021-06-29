Nigerian becomes Boston Celtics’ 18th head coach, COVID-19: FG adds South Africa to travel restriction list | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria’s Ime Udoka becomes Boston Celtics’ 18th head coach

A Nigerian, Ime Udoka has been given the title of head coach of Boston Celtics, making him the 18th head coach of the organisation’s 75-year history – The Guardian reports

Although per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Udoka, a seven-year NBA veteran, brings to his job nine years of assistant coaching experience.



“I would like to welcome Ime, Nia, Kez, and Massai to the Boston Celtics. Among the many outstanding qualities that Ime brings to the table are his character, humility, and competitiveness. He has a relentless work ethic and a vast array of experiences as a player and coach,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “He’s a leader that is warm and demanding, and we are so excited that he has chosen to join us in pursuit of Banner 18,” Brad concludes.

COVID-19: FG adds South Africa to travel restriction list

The Nigerian Government has added South Africa to the list of countries restricted for travellers due to the surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases – The Cable reports

In May, the federal government placed a ban on passengers from India, Brazil and Turkey due to the global concerns of rising cases in the respective countries.

Secretary to the Government of The Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday, 28th June, during a media briefing of the presidential steering committee (PSC) in Abuja.

“The four major variants of concern are now classified as Alpha (UK), Beta (SA), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India). The Delta variant which has wreaked devastating havoc is not yet found in Nigeria hence the need to tighten our borders and be more vigilant. The WHO Country Representative and the DG NCDC will elaborate on this and the measures for mitigating a potential third wave,” he said.

Navy: Over 90% of Nigeria’s waters yet to be surveyed

Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has revealed that over 90 per cent of Nigerian waters and 100 per cent of navigable inland waters are yet to be surveyed and charted in a systematic manner – The Nation reports

The Naval Chief disclosed this on Monday, 28th June, at a public hearing on a Bill to Establish the National Hydrographic Agency to carry out hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, including ocean meteorology for national defence and civil requirements.

The public hearing was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, chaired by Yusuf Adamu Gagdi.

UNDP: Insurgency has killed ‘almost 350,000 in North-east’

The United Nations Develop Programme (UNDP), in a new report, has disclosed that insurgency-related conflicts have claimed the lives of almost 350,000 lives in the North-eastern part of Nigeria up till the end of 2020 – Premium Times reports

The report said insurgency directly resulted to the death of 35,000 people in three states in the region, while an estimated 314,000 people died “from indirect causes” in the entire North-east region.

Since 2009, the northeast has been the theatre of the violent campaigns of the Islamic extremist group, Boko Haram, its breakaway group, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), and counter-insurgency forces.

PSC: Nigeria has utilised 88% of vaccine

Dr Faisal Shuaib, The Executive Director Of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, has revealed on Monday, 28th June, that out of the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine received by the Federal Government of Nigeria, 3,441,146 doses have so far been utilized – The Punch reports

The director disclosed this during the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“A total of 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were received by the Federal Government of Nigeria in March 2021; 3.924 million through the COVAX facility and another 100,000 doses from the Government of India. I am glad to inform you that 3,441,146 doses have so far been utilized for the 1st and 2nd dose vaccinations, which is approximately 88 per cent of the total AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine stock in the country. As of today, 2,265,805 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 1,175,341 people have been vaccinated with the second dose. (88%) vaccine doses have been used,” he said.