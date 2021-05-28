Nigerian artists Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz lead the BET Awards 2021 Best International Act Nominations

BET announces the “BET AWARDS” 2021 nominees with African heavyweights Wizkid, Burnaboy (Nigeria) and Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) scoring three nominations in the Best International Act category.

This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Monday, June 28 on BET Africa, DStv channel 122, at 1am WAT / 2am CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 7pm WAT / 8pm CAT on Monday, June 28.

Culture’s biggest night, the “BET AWARDS,” continues its reign in its twenty-first year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

“It’s been a thrilling year in music entertainment and we are proud to have this opportunity to showcase a diverse and cultural rich list of international nominees that includes African artistes and including Brazil talent for the first time in the Best International Act Category,“ said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS and BET International Peer Lead. “Over the years, the BET Awards have honoured some of the most talented musicians in the International arena. It’s a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate black excellence on the global stage. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

American rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are also leading the pack with seven nominations respectively. Megan Thee Stallion, who left her mark in last year’s telecast with her Mad Max inspired performance for “Girls in The Hood” and “Savage,” claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for WAP, ‘Album of the Year,’ for Good News, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award (x2),’ and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP). After his searing and powerful ‘Rockstar’ performance at last year’s “BET Awards,” DaBaby claims the other top spot securing sevennods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Blame it on Baby, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ and fournods for ‘Best Collaboration’ for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).

Cardi B and Drake garnered the second most nods with fivenominations each. Cardi B’s nods include ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ twice for WAP and UP. Drake’s nods include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each and are all up for the coveted ‘Video of the Year’ award.

Following last year’s groundbreaking virtual awards show, the “BET AWARDS” returns this year with a live show audience. Beginning today, vaccinated individuals can register here for consideration to be part of the “BET AWARDS” 2021 live show audience. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Due to these safety parameters, press access to the show will be limited and “BET AWARDS” will not be issuing a credential form. Media will be invited directly to cover any in person opportunities, including the red carpet, with additional remote/virtual press opportunities to be announced at a later date.

BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21categories with The “BET Awards” 2021 nominations(‘Viewer’s Choice Award: Best New International Act’ will be released at a later date). The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2021 are

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDA (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND

BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY

GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION

HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KING’S DISEASE – NAS

UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

TANK

THE WEEKND

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON

JACK HARLOW

LATTO

POOH SHIESTY

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LATTO

SAWEETIE

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY

POP SMOKE

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME

CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST

H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER

KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD

MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL

TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED

SZA – GOOD DAYS

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN​

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY

ANGELA BASSETT

ISSA RAE

JURNEE SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the “BET Awards” 2021 broadcast special.

Voting for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’begins on June 7th. For the latest “BET AWARDS” 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/Awards.