Nigeria to receive largest share of AU’s COVID-19 vaccine

…donation to arrive in three weeks

Following MTN’s donation of US$25 million towards the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, the ICT company has said that Nigeria will receive a significant volume of the seven million doses of the vaccine to be distributed to health workers across the continent.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is expected to receive the vaccine within the next three weeks. The Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the CEO-designate, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola and Chief Corporate Service Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo on Tuesday, February 2, 2020, made this announcement during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The vaccine to be distributed among health workers in the country is the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in partnership with the University of Oxford and is already being administered across the United Kingdom. The vaccine works by prompting the immune system to start making antibodies and primes it to attack the virus when injected into a patient. It has been verified to be highly effective as no one given the vaccine at the trial stage developed severe COVID symptoms afterwards or required further hospital treatment.

MTN’s partnership with the AU is in furtherance of the Y’ello Hope package launched in 2020 and driven by its GoodTogether philosophy. The donation will strengthen the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria by ensuring that frontline workers are well catered for and protected.

As the Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe OFR, said during the announcement of the Y’ello Hope package, “The threat that COVID-19 represents to Nigeria requires an unprecedented response from the public and the private sector. We must all work together to develop and deliver the solutions that will allow us to contain this threat and protect the most vulnerable in our communities across the country.”

The donation further establishes the ICT company’s position as a leader in the private sector and a key stakeholder on the African continent. With MTN leading the way, the expectation is that other corporate organisations will join government’s effort to vaccinate the entire population across Africa.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor February 9, 2021

How the Nigerian healthcare system failed me – Hot FM OAP, Uche Sensei narrates on #WithChude

You may recognise popular host and On-Air Personality, Uche Agbai by his energetic and bubbly demeanour, however, behind the laughter ...

Op-Ed Editor February 4, 2021

Facebook Marketplace rolls out in Nigeria

A destination enabling people to discover, buy and sell items Facebook today announced the launch in Nigeria of Marketplace, a ...

Editor February 2, 2021

Adeola Azeez, former chairperson of WIMBIZ, discusses major life lessons, and more #WithChude

As she turns 60 and formally retires from her role as deputy managing director of German multinational, Deutsche Bank Nigeria ...

Editor January 30, 2021

Emilia Asim-Ita, founder of A’Lime Media and co-founder of The Future Awards Africa, passes on

It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of Emilia Asim-Ita, the chief executive of ...

Editor January 27, 2021

Singer-songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo on growing up blind, and surpassing the odds in the music industry

Singer-songwriter and superstar producer, Cobhams Asuquo has always been the perfect example of grit, hope, and passion. On this week’s ...

Editor January 27, 2021

#WithChude: Actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande speaks on motherhood and post-natal depression

Amongst many profoundly emotional episodes of #WithChude, this week’s conversation with multi-brand ambassador and award-winning actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande on her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail