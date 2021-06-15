Nigeria may break up in 2022, ECOWAS sets date for suit against FG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that make up Nigeria, these are the top news that should not escape your attention.

Reps to screen Yahaya for confirmation as Army chief on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 15th, the House of Representatives will screen Major General Farouk Yahaya for confirmation as the Chief of Army Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the House of Senate and the House of Representatives to confirm the appointment of Yahaya and the House of Reps will go first in confirming the appointment.

Yahaya’s appointment was announced one week after the demise of the immediate past COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru alongside 10 other military officers in a plane crash in Kaduna. – Punch reports

Twitter ban: ECOWAS court fixes June 22 for hearing

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has fixed June 22, 2021, for hearing on a motion in a suit challenging the Nigerian Government’s suspension of the operations of Twitter, a microblogging platform, in Nigeria.

The suit was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 420 Nigerians, including former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and the co-Founder of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu.

The plaintiffs stated, “The suspension of Twitter is aimed at intimidating and stopping Nigerians from using Twitter and other social media platforms to assess government policies, expose corruption, and criticise acts of official impunity by the agents of the Federal Government. “The free communication of information and ideas about public and political issues between citizens and elected representatives is essential. This implies a free press and other media able to comment on public issues without censor or restraints and to inform public opinion. The public also has a corresponding right to receive media output.”

The court, in a notice to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and respondent’s counsel, Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru, stated that the hearing would be virtual. – Punch reports



Telecoms services face disruption as workers threaten strike

Data and call services may face disruption from Wednesday, June 16, as the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on Monday insisted on embarking on a three-day warning strike.

The General Secretary of the association, Okonu Abdullahi, said that members were embarking on the strike to protest arbitrary sack of workers and casualisation.

He said subcontracting or outsourcing which had bedeviled the industry could no longer be allowed to continue as it had shortchanged workers.

He said, “As we speak, all indications are that we should be going on a three-day warning of industrial action on Wednesday, 16th June 2021, as none of our demands have been met. “We have tried speaking to the telecommunications companies at different times, but we met with a brick wall.” – Punch reports

TB Joshua’s funeral rites to hold from July 5 to 11

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has confirmed July 9 as the burial date for the late founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua.

The church said in a statement,

“We want you to know that we are currently preparing for the week-long service from 5th to 11th July, 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. “He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos. All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.” – The Nation reports

Wole Soyinka: Nigeria will break up if it does not restructure

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that Nigeria may not witness another Democracy day as one nation if the system of government is not decentralised.

Soyinka said this during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, June 14.

In his words: “But if Nigeria fails to decentralise, and I mean to decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly and not as rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together. “And that’s what’s happening to people in the streets. That’s why they are moving, that’s why they are demonstrating; that’s why they are defying even threats from the police and the government.” – Nigerian Tribune reports