Ngige: ‘Why we pay doctors 5k for hazard allowance’, Super Eagles now rank 32 on FIFA ranking | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Ngige: ‘Why we pay doctors 5k for hazard allowance’

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of labour, has stated that doctors in the country are being paid N5,000 as hazard allowance because they have not called for a review of the amount – The Cable reports

Speaking on a national TV programme on Wednesday, 7th April, the minister said the last review of the hazard allowance was done in 2009.

“The hazard allowance for medical doctors came on board in 1991 under circular 1 of 1991. There were three of us that wrote that circular. I was there as deputy director,” he said.

Super Eagles now rank 32 on FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s football team, The Super Eagles, have moved four steps up from its 36th rank position to 32nd in the latest FIFA World Ranking for the Month of March – The PUNCH reports

The ranking released on Wednesday, 7th April, had the Super Eagles, who had recently recorded victories over the Benin Republic and Lesotho in last month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, ranked third in Africa after amassing 1,474 points.

Osibajo – Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief

Vice President Osibajo has stated some reasons why President Buhari had appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief – Premium Times reports

According to the VP, President Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as the Acting Inspector General of Police because he was the most senior among those qualified to hold the position. The VP disclosed this on Wednesday,7th April, in Abuja while decorating Mr Alkali with his new position.

“Your selection by Mr President follows a rigorous process where all eligible Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of police were considered. The president then appointed you as the most senior qualified and eligible officer,” Mr Osinbajo said.

Osun: Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners

The Police Command in Osun has reported that kidnappers of two Chinese miners at a gold mine in Ifewara, Osun on Monday are demanding N10 million as ransom – The Guardian reports

The spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, announced this on Wednesday, 7th April, while giving an update on the kidnapping incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

NIN: Group seeks Dec 31 deadline

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has said the one-month extension for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration by the Federal Government is not enough to capture all Nigerians – The Nation reports

President Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo of the association said that rather than affixing a timeline to the exercise, it should be allowed to go on through the year.