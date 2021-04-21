Ngige explains delayed meeting with JUSUN, Security Team returns passenger’s bag containing N2.3m | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Ngige explains delayed meeting with JUSUN

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has explained why the federal government is slow in meeting with the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) – The Cable reports

On April 6th, JUSUN commenced a nationwide strike in protest of the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The Minister noted that it was necessary to postpone planned meetings to enable the government’s negotiating team harmonise all issues from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the stakeholders respectively.

“There is no point rushing to have a meeting that will be fruitless. The judiciary, the governors’ forum, and even the presidency are involved in this negotiation because the meeting held yesterday was at the office of the chief of staff to the president,” he said.

Security Team returns passenger’s bag containing N2.3m

Lost baggage containing vital documents and the sum of N2,350,000 of an Uyo-bound passenger on Ibom Airline, George Etuk, has been returned by The Aviation Security Team at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 – The Punch reports

Olatunbosun Okeowo, The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited Manager, said the bag was accidentally picked up by another passenger during the CCTV investigation by the BASL AVSEC team

He said, “During our CCTV investigation, it was discovered that the bag belonging to Mr George Etuk was accidentally picked up by another intending passenger with the same airline. But after the flight was delayed, and passengers had to find means to relax ahead of the rescheduled time, the anomaly came to the fore.”

Children parliamentarians charges government on right punishment for bullies

Lagos State Children Parliament, Tuesday 20th April, called on the government to establish appropriate punishment for bullies – The Guardian reports

According to the 42-member parliament, cases of bullying was becoming rampant.

Rt. Hon. Sherifat Umar, The speaker of the Children Parliament, read the resolutions of the house at the end of the deliberation, which was rightly affirmed by the members.

Nigeria finally submit entries for The World Athletics Relays in Poland

Nigeria has finally submitted its list of athletes for the competition on Tuesday, 20th April – 11 days before the May 1 kickoff in Silesia, Poland – Premium Times reports

According to reports, Nigeria will be taking part in the 4x100m and 4x400m (Men and Women Races). The country will also be featuring in the 4x400m (Mixed Relays).

The six athletes listed for the 4x100m men’s Relay are National Sports Festival 100m Gold medalist, Enoch Adegoke, Alaba Akintola who also won gold at Edo 2020 in the 200m as well as the quartet of, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Jerry Jakpa, Divine Oduduru, and Seye Ogunlewe.

Civil society faults Pantami’s resignation call

The Civil Society Forum of Nigeria has rebuked calls for Isa Pantami, The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to resign over his past affiliations with Al-Qaeda – The Nation reports

Describing the situation, the group faults the call as an attempt to derail President Muhammadu Buhari’s government from resolving the insecurity problems in the country.