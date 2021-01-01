New year, new … what? | The Daily Vulnerable

New you, yeah?

Well, how has that worked for you all these years? For much of you, not very much.

How about old you, getting better, making decisions to grow steadily? How about you, acknowledging that there is nothing wrong with essential you, and you don’t have to wait for some big thing that suddenly turns you from ‘wrong’ to right’?

How about you stop waiting for the illusion of replacement – who you are for who you want to be – and begin the process of renewal, from who you are into who you can become?

One leads you to keep waiting for a miracle. The other helps you to keep believing in yourself, day after day.

Check out video version

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).