Netflix’s top 10 in Nigeria today: ‘Fate of Alakada’ debuts at number 1

Premiering on Netflix February 5, Kayode Kadum’s comedy Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner debuted at number 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 in Nigeria, the streamer’s own version of a chart monitoring what Nigerians are watching. As the fifth instalment in the Alakada movie franchise starring Toyin Abraham as Yetunde, who has credit as producer, it continues with her (mis)adventures by forging new plotlines. Here, she lives a life an event planner with Instagram comic as a side kick.

Together, they organise parties for high-end clients. As such, the film draws a posse of stars, from Alex Ekubo and reality star Mercy Eke to singer Davido. Between its premiere on Netflix and now, John Landis’ iconic comedy Coming to America entered the charts after its Craig Brewer-directed sequel premiered on Amazon over the weekend. People have flocked to Netflix the revel in the nostalgia of the original, which came out in 1988. Coming to America occupies the number 2 spot on Netflix right now.

Here’s what the chart looks:

Fate of Alakada

2. Coming to America

3. Sentinelle

4. Ginny & Georgia

5. Behind Her Eyes

6. New Amsterdan

7. Moxie

8. Namaste Wahala

9. Vincenzo

10. I Care A Lot