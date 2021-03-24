Netflix top 10 in Nigeria today: ‘Who’s the Boss’ debuts at number 1

The Netflix top 10 in Nigeria today monitors what Nigerians are watching on the streamer. With shows and movies arriving on the platform from around the world, it’s bound to be an eclectic affair. This week, it is Who’s the Boss still maintaining the number 1 spot after premiering on March 19.

Released around this time in theaters last year, this Chinaza Onuzo dramedy follows the story of Liah (Sharon Ooja), a young, overworked ad agency executive tying to survive her draconian boss (Funke Akindele-Bello). When her side-hustle ad agency wins a major contract, she’s compelled to invent a boss (Blossom Chukwujekwu) to keep her own boss from finding out.

Surely, things go from bad to worse as she gets increasingly more successful and she has to invent ever more crazy ways to keep it a secret. Who’s the Boss also stars Ini Dima-Okojie, Segun Arinze and Beverly Osu.

Here’s what the chart looks like:

Who’s the Boss

2. Deadly Illusions

3. The Ying Yang Master

4. Fate of Alakada

5. Vincenzo

6. Ginny & Georgia

7. New Amsterdan

8. Just in Time

9. Behind Her Eyes

10. Sky Rojo