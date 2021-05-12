Netflix releases first trailer for Lupin season two

Last week, Netflix shared teased first images of the Lupin season two, and ahead of the French crime thriller returning with new episodes in June, the streamer has releases an official trailer.

The trailer picks up where Lupin Part 1 left things, with master thief Assane Diop’s (Omar Sy) young son Raoul (Etan Simon) being kidnapped by figures connected to Assane’s nemesis, the rich and powerful tycoon Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre)

Now Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. The second season arrives June 11 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: