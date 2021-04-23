Netflix is spotlighting the creativity of the Ikorodu Bois ahead of Oscars weekend

Ikorodu Bois

Towards the countdown to the Oscars this Sunday, Netflix is shifting focus from filmmakers and their films to the fans that consume them. Titled Fans Make the Movies, the streamer is celebrating fans for the important role they play — for watching, loving, discussing, and even recreating Netflix movies.

For inspiring Netflix, its filmmakers and talent every day to make more. And for reminding us that at our core, we’re all fans, too. Still in that light, the spotlight is on the Ikorodu Bois, a group of brothers and one cousin from Lagos, Nigeria who remake their favorite movie trailers in their free time.

Their style is both charming and unique, using a mix of DIY craft and childlike joy to recreate mega-budget films on a shoestring. They first caught the eyes of Netflix when they remade the trailer for Extraction in June 2020.

The Bois have followers all over the world because their passion for entertainment is infectious, and they remind us of that feeling we had when we fell in love with movies as a kid. To help support their filmmaking journey, Netflix sent them a care package of professional filmmaking gear last August.

“We love movies because they give us the inspiration we need, put us in the best mood and allow us to get a glimpse into the lives of amazing people. And the reason why we do what we do is for the love of movies. And we want to show the world that things can be achieved with the use of little stuffs!” said Babatunde Sanni, Director, Ikorodu Bois

The Ikorodu Bois personify a new generation of global film fans, discovering movies for the first time, all over the world. We know that great stories can come from anywhere – including from these ultimate fans – and be loved everywhere.

Be a fan and follow the Ikorodu Bois here.

