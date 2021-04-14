Netflix is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in a new special

Chadwick Boseman

2020 saw the departure of Chadwick Boseman and even till now, the entertainment world and ordinary people at large are still reckoning with his death. The Oscar-nominated actor had a slew of top-tier performances, including his iconic Black Panther role which was incredibly inspirational for the Black community.

His peers in Hollywood have often spoken fondly about their work relationship with him, his kindness and how he imbued his acting work with radiance and joy. This is the premise of the new special forthcoming from Netflix titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of An Artist which features his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-stars like Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige, including director George C. Wolfe.

It also features Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira and dialect coach Andile Nebulane, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad. The special arrives Netflix April 17 for a limited 30-day period.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo April 11, 2021

Love Island South Africa: Which couple will win in tonight’s finale?

Who will walk away with the prize money of 1 million rand?

Bernard Dayo April 9, 2021

Is Nollywood getting better or worse? These unpopular opinions on Twitter have the answers

Is Nollywood getting better or worse? The answer could lie in the Nollywood era one grew up in. While 90’s ...

Bernard Dayo April 6, 2021

Filmhouse yanking ‘La Femme Anjola’ shows that Nollywood needs more cinemas

La Femme Anjola director Mildred Okwo in a tweet is unhappy with Filmhouse Cinemas for yanking off her film from ...

Bernard Dayo April 4, 2021

Love Island South Africa recap: Tats dumped, blindsided by Tania not choosing him

Picking up from last week where a surprise new girl got into the Villa, twerked and lap-danced during the sexy-teasing ...

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2021

Charles Okpaleke has launched a streaming platform for African stage plays

A streaming platform for stage plays? Charles Okpaleke is showing once more why he’s arguably the most enterprising entertainment entrepreneur ...

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2021

Ojukokoro, Oloibiri, This Lady Called Life – Nollywood movies coming to Netflix and cinemas this April

Mildred Okwo’s La Femme Anjola finally arrived in cinemas last month, its lead actors Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey having ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail