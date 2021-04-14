Netflix is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in a new special

2020 saw the departure of Chadwick Boseman and even till now, the entertainment world and ordinary people at large are still reckoning with his death. The Oscar-nominated actor had a slew of top-tier performances, including his iconic Black Panther role which was incredibly inspirational for the Black community.

His peers in Hollywood have often spoken fondly about their work relationship with him, his kindness and how he imbued his acting work with radiance and joy. This is the premise of the new special forthcoming from Netflix titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of An Artist which features his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-stars like Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige, including director George C. Wolfe.

It also features Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira and dialect coach Andile Nebulane, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad. The special arrives Netflix April 17 for a limited 30-day period.