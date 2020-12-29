NCAA to slam $3,500 fine on airlines for each defaulting passenger | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NCAA to slam $3,500 fine on airlines for each defaulting passenger

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will fine airlines $3,500 for each passenger that did not comply with the Federal Government’s rules concerning the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa. Such airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.

A repeated non-compliance by any airline will also lead to a suspension of the airline’s approval or permit to fly into the country.

NCAA has issued an All Operators Letter (AOL) to indigenous and foreign operators flying into Nigeria, stating that passengers flying from the UK and South Africa must present pre-departure permit to fly/ QR Code generated from Nigeria’s international travel portal and a documentary evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 96 hours of boarding.

The AOL, which was signed by the NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, reads: “With the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria and the reported a transmissible new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom and South Africa, the Nigerian government through PTF on COVID-19 has reviewed the quarantine protocols.

“Passengers must present the following two documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria: (a) Pre-departure permit to fly/ QR code generated from the Nigeria International travel portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day seven COVID-19 PCR test and (b) Documentary evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR result done within 96 hours (four days) of boarding from verifiable laboratory or health facility. On arrival in Nigeria, passengers will be received and processed separately by public health authorities.”

To contain covid-19 spread, FG to issue travellers permits

The federal government on Monday, published a new policy to contain the importation of COVID-19 into the country, especially by international travellers.

The policy, whose implementation began yesterday, compels travellers to register with the Nigeria International Travel Portal – nitp.ncdc.gov.ng. to obtain their travel permits before departure from their destinations.

The new policy complements the old system through which travellers would have to generate temporary QR Code, which will only enable them to board at the airport, while they pay for COVID-19 test on arrival.

This came just as the Lagos State Government alleged that fake COVID-19 test results were being sold in the state and paraded by travellers who needed clearance on their COVID-19 status.

It costs as much as $4,000 to move goods from Apapa port to Lagos warehouses

Increased congestion at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports have pushed the cost of moving goods from the ports to other parts of Lagos to $4,000, Financial Times reports.

In a report titled ‘Nigeria’s port crisis: the $4,000 charge to carry goods across Lagos’ on Monday, the newspaper said the congestion is caused by ageing infrastructure; poor rail transport that forces 90 percent of cargo to go by road; and an almost complete lack of automation, which means every container must be physically inspected by customs officials.

It also reported that the land borders, which had been closed since August 2019 and recently reopened, increased sea traffic and compounded the congestion at the Lagos port. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index estimates that the 2020 average spot rate to ship a 20 feet container from Shanghai to Lagos is $3000 and between $3750-$4000 for a 40ft container.

National Assembly transmits 2021 budget to Buhari for approval

The National Assembly has transmitted the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.5 trillion to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Last week, the federal lawmakers passed the budget and raised its total sum by N508 billion. On October 8, President Mohammadu Buhari presented the 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion to a joint session of the national assembly.

The budget is predicated on an exchange rate benchmark of N379/$ and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (including 400,000 barrels of condensate) at $40 per barrel.

NCDC confirms 397 new COVID-19 cases

397 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-144

Plateau-83

Kaduna-48

Adamawa-36

Rivers-22

Oyo-16

Kebbi-10

Nasarawa-7

Sokoto-7

FCT-5

Kano-5

Edo-4

Jigawa-3

Ogun-2

Akwa Ibom-2

Niger-1

Bauchi-1

Zamfara-1



84,811 confirmed

71,357 discharged

1,264 deaths pic.twitter.com/KGCKTH2o1o — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 28, 2020