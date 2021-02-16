NBC regulations may stop this South African gay romcom from showing on Showmax Nigeria

Although it’s past Valentine, Showmax still has something up its sleeves: South African romantic comedy No Hiding Here arrives on the streamer exclusively on February 18, about a beloved, gay, small-town high school teacher (played by Earl Gregory) ends up offering refuge to (and falling in love with) a visiting celebrity pop star after accidentally upending both their careers after playing gay porn at a big event.

The celebrity is played played by David Viviers, and the trailer finds both him the teacher spending time at the teacher’s house to wait out the scandal. The footage hits romcom beats, with the right amount of corny.

Unfortunately, the Showmax Original may not be available for Nigerian subscribers due to NBC regulations. This is not the first time Showmax Nigeria has restricted queer content. While its South African parent brand has a flourish of both local and international queer programming, Showmax Nigeria has routinely restricted them.

Homophobia is the reason for this, what else? No Hiding Here feels like a breath of fresh air in the churn of white generic rom coms, and this will have Showmax subscribers in Nigeria, especially queer people, feel cheated out. Watch the trailer here.