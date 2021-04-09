NBA: Federal Government’s silence on strike shocking, Mexico returns stolen Ile-Ife artefact | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

NBA: Federal Government’s silence on strike shocking

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed shock over the federal government’s “silence” on the judiciary workers’ strike that has closed courts nationwide since Tuesday – Premium Times reports

John Aikpokpo-Martins, The NBA’s 1st Vice President lamented the seeming indifference of the federal government to the shutdown of court activities across Nigeria since Tuesday.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that the federal government has not responded to the striking judiciary workers. The NBA is shocked that JUSUN called for a strike, they gave a notice of the strike, then the strike commenced on Tuesday, and today is Thursday, there is no contact form the Federal Government to JUSUN.”

Matawalle: Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London an attack on the north

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, has characterised the protests against the medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, UK, as an attack on the north – The Cable reports

In a statement issued on Thursday, 8th April, the governor described the protests as ”sponsored” and their organisers ”uncivilised”. Matawalle also warned against the attack on northerners and their businesses in the south.

CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, 8th April, said it had received orders from the Federal High Court, Abuja division, to freeze 194 bank accounts belonging to firms and Bureaux de Change for an investigation into suspicious activities – The Punch reports

The Apex Bank disclosed this on its website in the three separate documents on Thursday, 8th April.

Mexico returns stolen Ile-Ife artefact

Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, in Abuja, Thursday 8th April, received a stolen Ile-Ife artefact from Mexico – The Nation reports

On receiving the artefact, the minister also called for a more secured border to prevent future theft. Onyeama collected the artefact from the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Mexico, Dr Yakubu Dadu.

Four gang leaders surrender with ammunition in Katsina

Four notorious gang leaders have yielded to the police along with several arms and resources, as well as 45 rustled cows, in Katsina State – The Guardian reports

The state’s police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, identified the four Bandits as Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-daji.