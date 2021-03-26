National Assembly to pass PIB by April | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:
National Assembly to pass PIB by April
Members of the National Assembly have stated that they will pass the Petroleum Industrial Bill by April – Premium Times reports
Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Zulum: Power should go to the south in 2023
Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared that presidential power should move to the south, come election 2023 – The Cable reports
Governor Zulum disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while speaking at the presentation of a book by Dakuku Perterside, former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).
Speaking at the event, Zulum said: “The issue of power rotation is a covenant between us hence the need to shift the power to the south.”
Sanwo-Olu charges Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Super Eagles to defeat Benin Republic in the expected Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – The Punch reports
The Eagles, who will however be playing their first competitive game in Lagos against Lesotho in their last group game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Beach Clean-up initiative gets governance board
The beach clean-up exercise initiated by Chief Executive Officer at Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, has revealed the addition of seasoned environmentalists as its governing board members – The Guardian reports
Taiwo Adewole, Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, and Akanbi Williams will make up the board and they have been charged to provide support, guidance, and oversight to the continent’s most ambitious clean-up programme.
Announcing the committee, Abubakar said in part: “Their vast experience in recycling, environmental management, and science will hugely benefit our movement of almost 2000 volunteers committed to keeping beaches clean and safe from a leadership perspective.”
COVID-19 Updates
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply