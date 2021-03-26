National Assembly to pass PIB by April | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

National Assembly to pass PIB by April

Members of the National Assembly have stated that they will pass the Petroleum Industrial Bill by April – Premium Times reports

Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zulum: Power should go to the south in 2023

Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared that presidential power should move to the south, come election 2023 – The Cable reports

Governor Zulum disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while speaking at the presentation of a book by Dakuku Perterside, former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Speaking at the event, Zulum said: “The issue of power rotation is a covenant between us hence the need to shift the power to the south.”

Sanwo-Olu charges Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Super Eagles to defeat Benin Republic in the expected Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – The Punch reports

The Eagles, who will however be playing their first competitive game in Lagos against Lesotho in their last group game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Beach Clean-up initiative gets governance board

The beach clean-up exercise initiated by Chief Executive Officer at Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, has revealed the addition of seasoned environmentalists as its governing board members – The Guardian reports

Taiwo Adewole, Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, and Akanbi Williams will make up the board and they have been charged to provide support, guidance, and oversight to the continent’s most ambitious clean-up programme.

Announcing the committee, Abubakar said in part: “Their vast experience in recycling, environmental management, and science will hugely benefit our movement of almost 2000 volunteers committed to keeping beaches clean and safe from a leadership perspective.”

COVID-19 Updates

97 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-50

Kaduna-12

FCT-10

Bayelsa-8

Imo-3

Kwara-3

Bauchi-2

Osun-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Edo-1

Kano-1

Ogun-1

Oyo-1

Plateau-1

Zamfara-1



162,275 confirmed

149,882 discharged

2,036 deaths pic.twitter.com/FufAPm39Df — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2021