National Assembly to pass PIB by April | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

National Assembly to pass PIB by April

Members of the National Assembly have stated that they will pass the Petroleum Industrial Bill by April – Premium Times reports

Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zulum: Power should go to the south in 2023

Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared that presidential power should move to the south, come election 2023 – The Cable reports

Governor Zulum disclosed this on Thursday, 25th March, while speaking at the presentation of a book by Dakuku Perterside, former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Speaking at the event, Zulum said: “The issue of power rotation is a covenant between us hence the need to shift the power to the south.”

Sanwo-Olu charges Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Super Eagles to defeat Benin Republic in the expected Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – The Punch reports

The Eagles, who will however be playing their first competitive game in Lagos against Lesotho in their last group game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Beach Clean-up initiative gets governance board

The beach clean-up exercise initiated by Chief Executive Officer at Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, has revealed the addition of seasoned environmentalists as its governing board members – The Guardian reports

Taiwo Adewole, Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, and Akanbi Williams will make up the board and they have been charged to provide support, guidance, and oversight to the continent’s most ambitious clean-up programme.

Announcing the committee, Abubakar said in part: “Their vast experience in recycling, environmental management, and science will hugely benefit our movement of almost 2000 volunteers committed to keeping beaches clean and safe from a leadership perspective.”

COVID-19 Updates

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2021

The business of womanising, ‘E don spoil’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 24, 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 200,000 people, Abdulrazaq: Why we allowed hijab-wearing in schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates ...

Op-Ed Editor March 23, 2021

Lauretta Onochie vs Nigerians, Getting broke for living | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor March 23, 2021

Buhari: Expensive lifestyles will be probed, McLaren signs deal with 13-year-old Nigerian American | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Buhari: Nigerians flaunting ...

Michael Isaac March 22, 2021

People who type ‘smiles’, Remembering the lockdown after one year | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 22, 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figures in 2021, Lagos power up 8 communities after 6-year darkness | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Lagos power up ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail