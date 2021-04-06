NARD orders COVID-19 doctors to join strike, IMF excludes Nigeria from debt relief | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

NARD orders COVID-19 doctors to join strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors has ordered doctors working at COVID-19 isolation centres to join the nationwide strike that began on April 1 – Punch reports

The association also threatened to impose a fine of N5m on any of its branches that fail to join the strike. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, president of the association, in an interview with the publication, disclosed the directives to doctors.

IMF excludes Nigeria from debt relief

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) has excluded Nigeria from the list of 28 countries granted debt pardon – The Nation reports

The Board has also approved the third tranche of grants for debt service relief for 28 member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). The approval was followed by two prior tranches approved on April 13, 2020, and October 2, 2020, respectively.

Buhari: Imo attack is an act of terrorism

President Buhari has described the attack on the police command headquarters and correctional facility in Owerri, Imo capital, as an act of terrorism – The Cable reports

Senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that Buhari has also directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators.

“The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law,” the statement reads.

Five kidnapped Kaduna college students rescued

Kaduna government has announced the rescue of five more students out of the 39 kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, last month – Premium Times reports

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, in a statement, disclosed that the students were rescued by security operatives in Kaduna, on Monday, 5th April and are at a military health facility in the city receiving treatment.

“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up,” he said.

Prince Emiko emerges new Olu of Warri designate

Descendants of the Itsekiri nation from across the country, yesterday, gathered at Ode-Itsekiri, to witness the unveiling of the Olu designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37 – The Guardian report

Emiko will be the 21st Olu of The Warri Kingdom and would be crowned after 90-day seclusion during which he would be schooled on the culture and tradition of the Itsekiri people and kingship protocols.