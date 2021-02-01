Namaste Wahala, Fine Wine – the Nollywood films coming this February

Namaste Wahala

We have survived the first month of 2021, and RIP to all the movies released in January because no one watched them. Maybe except Omo Ghetto, which toppled The Wedding Party to emerge as Nollywood’s highest-grossing film. With February already here and love in the air, and the coronavirus pandemic unwilling to go away, watching movies is still retained (whether via streaming or otherwise) as a coping mechanism. Here are the films coming this February:

Fine Wine February 12

In this Neville Sajere-produced romance drama, Richard Mofe-Damijo plays a wealthy older man who is after a younger woman and competes with a younger man for her heart (Ademola Adedoyin). What is slightly creepy is that Mofe-Damijo looks de-aged (hair dyed black) to properly fit into a role that defined his lover boy status in the 2000’s. Not that there is anything bad in being in love as an older man, the de-aging is just the issue.

Fine Wine also stars Zainab Balogun, Ego Nwosu, Keppy Ekpenyong, Segun Arinze and Nse Ikpe-Etim. Directed by Seyi Babatope, the film hits cinemas February 12.

Still Falling – February 12

The trailer for Karachi Dimbo Atiya’s Still Falling finds Sharon Ooja and Daniel Etim Effiong reunited again after complicated relationship past. It’s the garden-variety romance drama from Nollywood: dates, flowers, angst. Over the top emotions, too. The film also stars Bethel Njokwu, Liz Amery, Lulu Okonkwo, Laura Fidel, Eddy Madaki, Chavala Yaduma, Zeal (Styl-Plus). See it in cinems on Feburary 12.

Namaste Wahala – February 14

After so long of waiting, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja‘s Nollywood-Bollywood romantic comedy Namaste Wahala will finally premiere on Netflix on Valentine’s Day. Starring Ini Dima-Okojie (Didi) and Indian romantic interest Ruslaan Mumtaz (Raj) whose love for each other blossoms despite the cultural difference. It examines what happens two cultures collide – a multicultural wedding that displays the theatrics, glamour, and exaggeration of Nigeria and India. It makes for a perfect Valentine’s ay watch.

