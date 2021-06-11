N55m Up for Grabs in Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo

Union Bank has announced a nationwide campaign to give away 55 Million Naira to new and existing customers in its ‘Save & Win Palli’ promo. This is another way the Bank is offering Nigerians some relief (a.k.a. ‘palliative’) from the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

During the promo period which runs from June to December 2021, new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly, will qualify to win whopping cash rewards and prizes.

A total of 350 customers will win N100,000 each in the monthly draws, while six customers will be awarded N1,000,000 each during the quarterly draws. The grand finale will take place in December, with one customer winning the grand prize of N5,000,000. An additional 300 customers will win amazing gifts, bringing the total number of winners in the promo to 657.

The Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, while kicking off the campaign, reiterated the Bank’s consistent effort to give back to customers. She said,  

Union Bank is excited to give back to her customers through this Save & Win Palli Promo which is one of the many ways we are supporting Nigerians during these times. This campaign presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the culture of saving. Union Bank remains committed to enabling success for Nigerians.”

Union Bank customers can top up their savings with multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. The promo winners will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

For more updates on the Save and Win Palli promo, follow Union Bank on Facebook, and Instagram .

###

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 10, 2021

Trendupp Awards 2021: Nigeria’s first ever influencers and content creators award unveil nominees

Popular social media influencers/content creators Mr Macaroni, Taooma, Don Jazzy, Diana Eneje, Tayo Aina, Lasisi Elenu, Iyabo Ojo, Don Jazzy ...

Bernard Dayo June 10, 2021

Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 begins with an entertaining round of auditions

This week was audition week for the second season of the Trophy Extra Special Band competition and it was all ...

Op-Ed Editor June 8, 2021

vivo launches the V21 series to revolutionize smartphone photography with Brand New OIS technology

vivo is a brand dedicated to creating devices with clever designs and innovative technologies. They produce intelligent and innovative smartphones ...

Bernard Dayo June 8, 2021

Fifth Chukker, Intershelter Triumph at Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament

First stage of the prestigious 2021 UNICEF Charity Shield polo tourney climaxed on high with triumphs for Fifth Chukker and Intershelter teams ...

Chinedu Okafor June 7, 2021

Nigerian Female Entrepreneurs to get a Breath of Fresh Air as SME.NG Sets to Launch Ebi Marketplace

SME.NG has unveiled a new e-marketplace platform with the aim to provide access to finance wider market access, technical and ...

Op-Ed Editor June 7, 2021

Are you a woman in tech? Plan to attend the AFF & ‘W’ Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ fireside chat

Women have consistently broken through the glass ceiling and are shattering societal stereotypes in terms of the kinds of roles ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail