N55m Up for Grabs in Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo

Union Bank has announced a nationwide campaign to give away 55 Million Naira to new and existing customers in its ‘Save & Win Palli’ promo. This is another way the Bank is offering Nigerians some relief (a.k.a. ‘palliative’) from the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

During the promo period which runs from June to December 2021, new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly, will qualify to win whopping cash rewards and prizes.

A total of 350 customers will win N100,000 each in the monthly draws, while six customers will be awarded N1,000,000 each during the quarterly draws. The grand finale will take place in December, with one customer winning the grand prize of N5,000,000. An additional 300 customers will win amazing gifts, bringing the total number of winners in the promo to 657.

The Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, while kicking off the campaign, reiterated the Bank’s consistent effort to give back to customers. She said,

“Union Bank is excited to give back to her customers through this Save & Win Palli Promo which is one of the many ways we are supporting Nigerians during these times. This campaign presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the culture of saving. Union Bank remains committed to enabling success for Nigerians.”

Union Bank customers can top up their savings with multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. The promo winners will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

