Multitalented singer-songwriter, Olakira set to feature on this week’s MTV Base ‘Official Naija Top Ten’ show

The MTV Base ‘Official Naija Top Ten’ has always been a platform for showcasing some of the movers and shakers of Nigeria‘s contemporary music space, highlighting some of our favourite songs and serving viewers quality entertainment through in-studio interviews and antics.

Hosted by media personality and veejay, Okoeguale Ehizojie A.K.A Dadaboi Ehiz, the show has featured superstar appearances from across the continent ranging from Nyra Nation CEO, Emma Nyra to Nigerian screen diva and stunning sultry songstress – Tiwa Savage.

Yet again, the show is giving us so much more to look forward to by kick starting 2021 with a brand new season! The season premiere, which aired last week, featured Rexxie, musical artiste and originator of hit song, “Ko Kpor Le” and its variant “opor”. However, this week’s episode will take a new turn as multitalented R&B, afrobeat artist, and the brains behind the hit album, “Wakanda Jollof” – Olakira will make an appearance in the MTV Base studio.

There’s so much to look forward to in this brand new, sensational season of the MTV Base Official Naija Top Ten, so join Dadaboi Ehiz every Saturday by 6 pm on MTV Base, DSTV channel 322 and GO Tv channel 72, as he hosts in-studio interviews with guest stars and ranks your favourite songs from 10 to 1.

Will your faves make it to MTV’s Official top 10 chart this week? Find out this Saturday by 6pm!