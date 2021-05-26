Multitasking CBN Governor, Looking for Canada husband | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I actually saw Burna at his last concert, it was magical. I’ll just wait for Wizkid sha, I’ll happily pay £100+ for that. Not to see Burna again😘 — Lyn (@_Lynnss) May 26, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

2.

CBN Governor did dirty thing to #EndSARS protesters, now pampering bandits. Thunder fire him — Communicator ♚ (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) May 26, 2021

It’s the violence for us!

3.

CBN governor is now the new national security adviser https://t.co/gYjDKu59WF — AIYEPEKU🇳🇬 (@AIYEPEKU1) May 25, 2021

Talk about multi-tasking!

4.

If you leave in Canada and you're looking for a Nigerian husband, please I'm single my love 🥺🤲🏾 — dig bick (@amnotyourdaniel) May 26, 2021

This japa must happen!

5.

So…She didn't call you to say Good morning to you?



Leemao😐 — The Smiling Guy 😁 (@Smiling_Chee) May 26, 2021

Lol…

6.

Burna announce ticket na Fc dey cry for price, you shouldn’t be crying for his prices coz you aren’t his target audience dear.

this people insecurity no go kill me 😂😂 — JJ7 (@jmikhe) May 26, 2021

Wahala for FC

7.

AKA is also known as, Also known as. — ~Thonia🦋 (@Abiso_la) May 26, 2021

No, AKA is a rapper!

8.

“Me waiting for the filter to load" pic.twitter.com/tPYnyfCI8r — Momo🥵 (@Momoreoluwaa) May 26, 2021

Lol…

9.

When you were young, have you ever packed your bag when your parents finish beating you?? — Nonny (@Savagenonny) May 26, 2021

Lol

10.

Me trying to steal bread at night



Bread nylon: thief, thief oh shuchushuku! 😂 — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) May 26, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?