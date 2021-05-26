Multitasking CBN Governor, Looking for Canada husband | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… What is this tweet?

2.

It’s the violence for us!

3.

Talk about multi-tasking!

4.

This japa must happen!

5.

Lol…

6.

Wahala for FC

7.

No, AKA is a rapper!

8.

Lol…

9.

Lol

10.

Lol… What is this tweet?

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac May 26, 2021

21-year-old man arrested for defrauding investors of N2bn, CBN: We’re expecting fighter jets to curb insecurity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: 21-year-old man arrested ...

Michael Isaac May 25, 2021

Getting a job to sustain fornication, Breaking the yoke of sapa | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac May 25, 2021

EFCC creates social media challenge in fight against corruption, Reps consider bill seeking to scrap NYSC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: EFCC creates social ...

Michael Isaac May 24, 2021

Men who complain about witchcraft, Living in Ikeja | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac May 24, 2021

Baba Ijesha: Ogunlana not my lawyer, Rep sacks aide who described Shekau as ‘true hero’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Baba Ijesha: Ogunlana ...

Chinedu Okafor May 21, 2021

Teni and food, Rich man gossip Desmond Elliot and Atiku| Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail